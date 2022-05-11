OU football: Missouri transfer receiver JJ Hester commits to Sooners, he announces

Oklahoma landed a commitment from Missouri transfer receiver Javian "JJ" Hester on Wednesday night. Hester announced the move via Twitter.
I’m all in! Sooner nation let’s goo! I’m coming back home🙏🏾#blessed #GODsPLAN @OU_Football @LWashington_2 @OU_CoachGundy @Coach_Leb @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/to2qNOSh8q— Javian Hester (@JJHester_8) May 12, 2022
Hester caught 12 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt freshman last season. He made his only career start in the Tigers' bowl game against Army.
The 6-foot-3 wideout hails from Tulsa, where he attended Booker T. Washington High School. Hester, originally a four-star recruit per 247Sports' Composite rankings, chose Missouri over the likes of Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas and Michigan.
Hester adds depth to the Sooners' receivers room, which recently lost redshirt freshman Cody Jackson to the portal.
