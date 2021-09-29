OU football: Michael Turk’s journey, Jaden Davis’ maturation — 3 things to know before Sooners vs Kansas State

No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) will face Kansas State (3-1, 0-1) Saturday on the heels of consecutive losses to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats.
Since those defeats, the Sooners have a new punter in Michael Turk, while players like cornerback Jaden Davis have grown up through the adversity. OU’s offense will also be looking to find its stride after scoring its fewest points under coach Lincoln Riley last week.
Here’s three things to know ahead of Oklahoma’s battle with K-State:
Michael Turk a new weapon in Sooners’ arsenal
Transferring to OU was a no-brainer for Michael Turk.
The senior punter decided to leave Arizona State this summer due to the program administering a policy prohibiting unvaccinated athletes from traveling to road games. During his two seasons with the Sun Devils, he punted 81 times for an average of 46.2 yards per attempt.
“Once I got an opportunity from OU and I got to talk with Coach Riley, there was no deterrent,” Turk said in his first media appearance since transferring to Oklahoma. “I was like, ‘Why would I not want to join an elite program?’ … Lord willing, I want to play for a team that's in contention for a national championship.”
OU is now the third school that the Dallas native has played for in four seasons. Prior to his stint at ASU, Turk played one season at Lafayette. There, he had 67 punts for an average of 42.9 yards.
Turk obtained a scholarship from the Leopards after he submitted film of himself punting to the school. However, the film was only of him punting recreationally. He primarily played safety in high school.
“I wanted to hit people,” Turk said. “I played a lot of sports growing up. … In high school, I had three ACL surgeries. So, I actually didn’t get to play at all. … Toward the end of senior year, I was like, ‘Man, I still want to play college football. … Well, my uncle (Matt Turk) punted in the NFL for 16 years and my brother (Ben Turk) punted at Notre Dame. Maybe I can give it a try.’”
So far this season, Turk has eight punts for 46.5 average yards for the Sooners. His first attempt came during OU’s 23-16 win over Nebraska on Sept. 11, and went for a season high 57 yards. With Oklahoma’s offense still trying to find itself in 2021, Turk has proven to be a valuable asset for the Sooners overall.
But, as he ended his press conference Wednesday, he jokingly mentioned how he could help the team in more ways than one.
“I think I could,” Turk said when asked if he could play safety for the Sooners. “Maybe you’ll see me next game out on kickoff and (getting) one rep at safety.”
OU offense looking to play complete game
Despite being sacked four times and leading an OU offense that struggled to establish the run game against West Virginia, redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler trusts the offensive line will improve.
The Sooners ran for just 57 yards against the Mountaineers, the lowest mark since the Notre Dame game in 2012. In response, Rattler tries to hearten his blockers because he knows the importance they have in making the unit excel.
“I encourage them every time,” Rattler said. “I trust those guys. That’s the center of our team right there. We win games upfront on the O-line and D-line. So those guys, you can’t do anything without them.”
Redshirt senior offensive tackle Tyrese Robinson chalked the shortcomings up to a simple process.
“We’ve got to execute better and win our job and win our one-on-ones up front and we won’t have that problem,” Robinson said.
The Sooners scored a touchdown on their first drive of the game against WVU, but failed to reach the end zone the remainder of the game. Oklahoma also ended the game on a high note, with a 13-play drive resulting in a game-winning field goal by Gabe Brkic.
Robinson, who’s in his third year as a starter, noted the offense’s ability to start quickly, but hit lulls at times. And with OU netting just nine possessions in each of its last two games, scoring hiatuses are less than desirable with reduced scoring opportunities.
“I feel like going into every game, our first drive is always ... We start off good,” Robinson said. “And I just feel like if we have the mentality this is our last drive (every drive) we just have to execute like that every single time instead of just worrying about, we have another drive so we can take off this drive. It shouldn't be like that.”
If the offense can play like it starts, and finishes throughout the game, Rattler thinks the group will be just fine.
“Every time we start out a game hot on the first drive and finish the game hot with the last drive,” Rattler. “That’s what we’ve been doing this year. We have to do that every drive, or try to do it every drive. That’s that consistent mindset that we have something on the line every drive. If we have that mindset, we can be really good.”
Jaden Davis battling daily for starting duty
Jaden Davis hasn’t been in the spotlight as much as his freshman season, when he played in all 14 games, making 33 tackles, an interception and a pass break up. Back then, he was a glimmer of hope for a struggling Sooners secondary finding its way in its first year under defensive coordinator and safeties coach Alex Grinch and cornerbacks coach Roy Manning.
Seemingly under the radar, Davis has started 10 of 14 games across his sophomore and junior seasons, including three of OU’s four contests in 2021. With just 13 tackles and no breakups or picks, his numbers don’t jump off the stat sheet, but he remains a key cog in the Sooners’ rotation nonetheless.
"I feel like me personally, I've been trusting the process, I've been trusting what my coaches have been putting in front of me,” Davis said in his first media appearance this season. “I feel like I did that in my freshman and sophomore year. But as I've grown, you have to completely accept that you're not always right and you have to completely accept that this is the way to go.
"I feel that me completely committing to my technique and committing to Speed D is what has helped me. I feel I get better as a player, and as a group, I feel like as a group it's the same story.”
The competition has become fierce within the cornerback room despite an injury to redshirt sophomore starter Woodi Washington that leaves him out indefinitely. Sophomore D.J. Graham’s one-handed interception against Nebraska rocked the college football world, while fellow sophomore Joshua Eaton continues to improve and freshman Latrell McCutchin has surprised, even garnering a start against Western Carolina.
“You kind of have a feel about who does the best in practice week to week, and we’re competing every day,” Davis said. “It’s not as much as who’s starting and who’s not starting, we’re all competitors, so everybody in that position group wants to start. Everybody in that position room is fighting for a starting spot, and I feel like that’s a testament to Coach Grinch and Coach Manning, giving us an opportunity to where, every week, you’re never going to be able to slack off.”
OU’s depth is a stark contrast to the lack thereof in 2019, when the Sooners fell to Kansas State 48-41 in Manhattan. In that contest, Davis was forced into extra snaps after senior cornerback Parnell Motley was ejected for kicking an opposing player.
Now Davis and OU return to Manhattan on Saturday looking to avoid a third straight loss against the Wildcats. The Sooners’ most veteran corner has matured plenty since his first run against KSU.
“You had to grow up fast, but Coach Grinch and Coach Manning, they prepared me for that moment, and they were talking about it since recruiting, basically since they got the job that you have to be ready to play, that you come to OU and Speed D to play and be ready at any moment,” Davis said. “So, they prepared me well, and I felt like I was ready for the moment, and we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted, but I felt like, me personally, I felt like they prepared me.”
