OU football: Michael Turk makes AP All-Big 12 1st team, Caleb Williams, Nik Bonitto among 9 2nd-teamers

Michael Turk

Redshirt senior punter Michael Turk punts the ball during the Bedlam game against No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov. 27.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Ten Oklahoma players were named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 teams on Thursday, with redshirt senior punter Michael Turk being the only first team member.

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, redshirt senior H-back Jeremiah Hall and redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic were named to the all-conference second team on offense. So were a trio of offensive linemen in redshirt senior tackle Tyrese Robinson, redshirt senior guard Marquis Hayes and senior guard Chris Murray.

OU's defense was represented on the second team by redshirt junior outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, senior defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey and redshirt junior linebacker Brian Asamoah. Ironically, that particular trio of Sooners has opted out of their team's bowl game to begin preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft.

No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) faces No. 14 Oregon (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12) in the Valero Alamo Bowl at 8:15 p.m. CT Wednesday, Dec. 29 in San Antonio.

Correction: This story was updated at 3:20 p.m. Dec. 9 to reflect the correct number of OU players on the all-conference teams.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

