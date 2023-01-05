OU football: Miami (Ohio) offensive line transfer Caleb Shaffer commits to Sooners

Oklahoma landed a commitment from Miami (Ohio) offensive line transfer Caleb Shaffer on Thursday.
I thank God for what he’s done and for what he’s about to do🔴⚪️ BOOMER SOONER #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/sOg0aAHCnH— Caleb Shaffer🇳🇬 (@cbshaffer53) January 5, 2023
Shaffer started 35 games in four seasons with the Redhawks. He announced via Twitter late Wednesday night he arrived in Norman for a visit.
The 6-foot-5, 333-pound guard will help replace experienced interior lineman Robert Congel and Chris Murray who are out of eligibility. Shaffer will likely compete for a starting position with McKade Mettauer and Savion Byrd.
Shaffer joins the Sooners as a fifth-year graduate addition but could potentially have another year of eligibility after the 2023 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Carmel, Ind., native is Oklahoma's seventh transfer commitment this offseason and first offensive lineman.
