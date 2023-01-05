 Skip to main content
OU football: Miami (Ohio) offensive line transfer Caleb Shaffer commits to Sooners

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from Miami (Ohio) offensive line transfer Caleb Shaffer on Thursday.

Shaffer started 35 games in four seasons with the Redhawks. He announced via Twitter late Wednesday night he arrived in Norman for a visit. 

The 6-foot-5, 333-pound guard will help replace experienced interior lineman Robert Congel and Chris Murray who are out of eligibility. Shaffer will likely compete for a starting position with McKade Mettauer and Savion Byrd.

Shaffer joins the Sooners as a fifth-year graduate addition but could potentially have another year of eligibility after the 2023 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Carmel, Ind., native is Oklahoma's seventh transfer commitment this offseason and first offensive lineman. 

