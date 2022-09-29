OU football: Malcolm Kelly's former teammates impressed with his coaching rise ahead of Sooners' matchup with TCU

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Juaquin Iglesias immediately sent his old friend Malcolm Kelly a text.
After hearing OU’s longtime receivers coach Cale Gundy was stepping down Aug. 7, both Iglesias and former Sooners receiver Manuel Johnson had the same thought — their former team should bring Kelly, the receivers coach at TCU, back to Norman.
Kelly, a talented player at OU who has been with the Horned Frogs since 2019, is perhaps best known for his freestyle following the Sooners’ win over Nebraska in the 2006 Big 12 Championship game.
Fast forward to 2022, and his rap is more popular than ever as Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) is preparing to take on Kelly and TCU (3-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fort Worth. The Sooners will also roll into town with an interim wide receivers coach, L'Damian Washington, who is getting a full-season audition for the job.
“I think he'd be awesome for the program,” Iglesias said of his old teammate potentially being a candidate in Norman. “Especially with (Coach Brent Venables) and how many of the OU guys he's brought back. I mean, that would, to me, just be a perfect fit. But I did mention that to Malcolm, that it would be awesome to see him back at Oklahoma and coaching up those receivers and giving back his wealth of knowledge. So I mean, I hope that happens, that would be awesome.”
Johnson admitted he was surprised Kelly, who’s eighth on OU’s career receiving yards list, didn't receive a call to join Venables’ staff when so many former players did last offseason. However, he’s still holding out hope that one day Kelly returns to his alma mater.
“Oh, that'd be awesome 100%,” Johnson said. “I kind of thought that when a lot of the guys were coming back to Oklahoma, I kind of thought they’d end up giving him a call and get him up there, but I don't know if he likes the situation at TCU or not.
“It's up to him and it’s also up to Coach Venables and (offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby), who they have and what they like, but I mean, obviously that would be awesome. I'm sure Sooner Nation would love to have Malcolm back to coach those guys, and like I said, he's a very relatable guy. It would help with recruiting a lot.”
Paul Thompson, another former teammate, could only think of how great an impact he’d have on the players and how much more the freestyle would be played.
When Thompson is out and about and is approached by younger fans, the first thing they bring up is Kelly’s rap. The former Oklahoma quarterback and wide receiver from 2002-06 is recognized frequently for having his name featured in one of Kelly’s lyrics.
Few fans who meet Thompson are aware of his playing days or the 2006 season when he led the Sooners to eight straight wins, including a 21-7 victory over Nebraska in the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City — the contest that prompted Kelly’s freestyle in the locker room postgame.
“It's crazy,” Thompson said. “I don't know why there is this reemergence of the Malcolm Kelly freestyle here over the last five, six or seven years. I mean, that thing was in 06. That was a long time ago… It's crazy how long ago that's been.”
After being named the Most Valuable Player of the conference championship game, Kelly, a receiver at OU from 2005-07, celebrated the win over the Cornhuskers by spitting bars while the microphones were on and the cameras rolled.
In 2020, after Oklahoma’s defeat of Florida in the Cotton Bowl, the team recited the lyrics word for word on the stage where they accepted their trophy live on ESPN.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lu1ZNZGRyrs
Just weeks ago, when the Sooners thrashed Nebraska 49-14 in Lincoln, OU football’s official Twitter account posted its weekly final score graphic with the caption: “Diminished,” a subtle ode to a lyric from the freestyle.
𝘿𝙞𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙.#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/88iOQTypJ2— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 17, 2022
And before Oklahoma’s 41-34 loss to Kansas State last Saturday, the 16-year-old rap played on the loudspeakers inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
“There's been this new reemergence of the freestyle, everybody obviously knows Malcolm from that,” Thompson said. “...That’s what they know, they have no idea about the ball playing and all that.”
Although he’s best known for that off-field moment, Kelly quickly became the go-to target in his OU career, first for Thompson and later for Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Sam Bradford.
In the conference title game against the Huskers, Kelly collected 10 receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns, tied for the most in Big 12 title game history.
During the latter years of his collegiate career, Kelly dealt with chronic knee issues, including an injury that sidelined him from the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.
“That was one of the tough things to see,” Iglesias said. “The fact that he just got the injury bug and couldn't really stay healthy. It was tough to watch and we had talks about it before but it's just kind of one of those things in football that happens.
“So I just tried to be there for him and talk to him through it but there’s only so much you can say to that person, they have their own battles and struggles and all that within themselves, but I just tried to be there for him as best as I could as a friend and as a teammate. It was tough but it’s a part of the sport.”
After finishing his OU career as a two-time first-team All-Big 12 honoree, Kelly went to Washington in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He endured more injuries before retiring in 2011.
“It was tough,” Johnson said. “He had a knee problem that always got him at the end of the year. Once he went to the league, that knee problem followed him there and I know that was frustrating for him because I know he wanted to put up some numbers and be one of those top receivers in the NFL.”
Coaching was the last thing Johnson thought Kelly would pursue after his playing days. While Kelly showed great leadership and loved the game, Johnson often wondered if his roommate would pursue a career in music because he was always creating it on the fly.
“The craziest thing is Malcolm freestyled all the time,” Johnson said. “Like, all the time. Before games, after games, working out, in the locker room. That (video) was just the first time they caught him on camera, but he was always freestyling.”
If he wasn’t going to go into the music industry, Johnson could have also seen Kelly pursuing a career involving cars.
“Malcolm, obviously he loves football but everybody knows from the freestyle, he was very music oriented,” Johnson said. “Not just hip hop, he played the piano and did a whole bunch of musical stuff. And so I would have thought he would have done something with music or he also loved cars. He had an Impala SS that he loved so I thought he would have been doing something like that.
“But once you become a football player and you've been around the game for so long and you get away from it, it’s kind of hard to stay away from it and I'm pretty sure that itch was calling him back to be around the game.”
That itch, Iglesais said, first started presenting itself following Kelly’s retirement. The two former players and their former position coach at Oklahoma, Kevin Sumlin, used to discuss the possibility of Kelly coaching in group text messages.
A few years later in 2017, Kelly was hired as an offensive graduate assistant at Houston before landing his current job at TCU. While he never thought about it when they were in college, Iglesias isn’t shocked Kelly is thriving as a college coach.
“Just being around the great coaches that we were fortunate to be around, you just pick up tons of knowledge and then obviously when he went on to the pros, I'm sure he picked up even more,” Iglesias said. “We all watched film and studied and I think a lot of the guys that I played with, we could easily have been coaches.
“But (we were) trying to chase a dream of going to the NFL and all that, but it's awesome that he got a chance to pursue that because I know he’d be great at it.”
In his short time with the Horned Frogs, besides reprising the rap with a TCU re-write, Kelly has helped produce a first round receiver in Jalen Reagor and a 2021 First-team All-Big 12 honoree in Quentin Johnston, who recorded 185 yards and three touchdowns against the Sooners last season.
Thompson still follows the game closely and has been impressed with what he’s seen Kelly do with Frogs’ wide receivers room.
“TCU is getting those guys, those receivers,” Thompson said. “Anybody that can learn under him, a guy that can relate to the younger generation, they're going to do well. So I only expect bigger and better things to come for him for sure.”
Johnson has also followed Horned Frogs’ games and noticed the impact Kelly has had.
“Well, I see a little bit here and there,” Johnson said. “Malcolm was a taller receiver and I was watching TCU’s game against SMU the other day and they’ve got a couple tall receivers on their roster and I'm pretty sure his size is helping them out with coming in and out of breaks high pointing the ball.
“Malcolm was a very relatable guy, so I'm sure some of the younger guys have probably seen the old rap he did at Oklahoma, I'm pretty sure he relates to the players really well.”
Iglesias is also pursuing coaching and is the wide receivers coach at Legacy Christian Academy, a private school in Frisco, Texas. The longtime friends keep in touch and Iglesias couldn’t be prouder of what Kelly is doing.
“I was there with him when he got drafted,” Iglesias said. “I was there when he got hurt, I was there his freshman year after he caught his first touchdown. I was there through it all. And then the tough times too, summer workouts and all that and just what the sport means to him and it's no secret why he ended up being a coach, because he just loves the game. He clearly couldn’t stay away from it.”
While both Iglesias and Johnson would love to see Kelly go back to Norman, the reality of it actually happening remains to be seen. Does Iglesias think it’s realistic?
“You never know,” Iglesias said. “If you would’ve asked me a few years ago if I ever thought (DeMarco Murray) would be the running backs coach, I would have said no. So you just never know, but yeah, I could see it happening. I hope that happens, that would be awesome. I know what Malcolm would bring to the program.”
