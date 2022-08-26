 Skip to main content
OU football: Makari Vickers, 4-star safety recruit, commits to Sooners

  Updated
  • 0
The Sooners 2022 Helmet

The Sooners' helmet in the Big 12 helmet showcase during Big 12 Media Days on July 13, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2023 four-star safety Makari Vickers on Friday. Vickers announced the move via Instagram Live during halftime of Robert F Munroe Day School's game.

Vickers, a Tallahassee, Florida, native, is the No. 85-ranked recruit in the country, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's also the No. 6 overall safety and No. 19 overall player in Florida.

He chose OU over Alabama, and also held offers from the likes of Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana State and Texas.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defender is the Sooners' second commit on Friday, joining four-star receiver Anthony Evans.

Vickers is Oklahoma's 22nd pledge of its No. 5-ranked 2023 class. 

