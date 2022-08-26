OU football: Makari Vickers, 4-star safety recruit, commits to Sooners

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2023 four-star safety Makari Vickers on Friday. Vickers announced the move via Instagram Live during halftime of Robert F Munroe Day School's game.
BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Makari Vickers has Committed to Oklahoma!The Top 90 Player in the ‘23 Class chose the Sooners over Alabama and Michigan.Oklahoma lands their 2nd Commitment of the day 📈More Here (FREE): https://t.co/rAVwjSyRKH pic.twitter.com/1xl2kSQBpG— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 27, 2022
Vickers, a Tallahassee, Florida, native, is the No. 85-ranked recruit in the country, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's also the No. 6 overall safety and No. 19 overall player in Florida.
He chose OU over Alabama, and also held offers from the likes of Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana State and Texas.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defender is the Sooners' second commit on Friday, joining four-star receiver Anthony Evans.
Vickers is Oklahoma's 22nd pledge of its No. 5-ranked 2023 class.
