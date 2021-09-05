OU football mailbag: What happened to Sooners against Tulane? Plus, o-line struggles, Jalen Hurts and Fletcher's Corny Dogs

There’s no better way to wrap OU’s first game of the season than with The Daily’s first Sunday mailbag of the season.
Following the Sooners’ 40-35 win over Tulane on Saturday, The Daily accepted questions about the contest from fans on Twitter. Here’s our answers to some of the best inquiries, from Oklahoma’s offensive line and defensive struggles to a particular gameday snack that was missing in action.
What happened to this “alleged” No. 2 ranked team playing against Tulane?
It’s true that in several ways, Oklahoma did not live up to the preseason hype on Saturday. OU’s defense struggled early and late, as did redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler, who began erratically, found his groove, then became erratic again.
However, in the second quarter, the Sooners looked every bit the No. 2 team in the nation with three turnovers and 23 unanswered points. That was a microcosm of what Oklahoma could become this season if it can sustain that production over 60 minutes.
Following Georgia’s win over Clemson, OU is likely to drop a couple of spots in the next Associated Press poll. It’ll have earned the deduction, but a more convincing finish to nonconference play and a strong Big 12 start could earn that No. 2 slot right back.
Why is OU’s defense bad?
The Sooners’ defense didn’t perform the way anyone thought it would Saturday. Should the No. 2 team in the country give up 35 points and 396 total yards to an AAC team that went 6-6 last season? Nope.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has a lot to fix here. Why his unit came out as flat as it did, however, is a question you can’t answer after just one game. We’ll need to see them play another game or two to see what’s working and what’s not.
Both Grinch and head coach Lincoln Riley said they didn’t do a good enough job of mentally preparing the Sooners for the Green Wave, so will OU look like a top two team in the country after it ups its practice regiment? Time will tell.
Luckily for the Sooners, they play all of their September matchups in Norman. That should give the team plenty of time to figure itself out.
What’s the deal with the offensive line? Why did Andrew Raym not play?
Let’s start with the offensive line. Bill Bedenbaugh had position battles at virtually every position during camp, except for left guard, where redshirt senior Marquis Hayes played. The group will probably keep rotating and plugging holes early on. In the second quarter, redshirt senior Erik Swenson, who started 10 games at tackle last season, even substituted in for right guard Chris Murray after he garnered a few penalties in the first half.
Not to say the offensive line played great, because it definitely didn’t and the run game struggled at times. But this unit is not done developing, and I’d take Bedenbaugh’s preseason word when he said this is his best group of linemen since the 2018 Joe Moore Award winning squad.
As for Raym, Riley confirmed he was dealing with a medical issue this week that kept him out for “a good amount of time.” Raym actually played a few snaps in the second half, but Riley mentioned redshirt senior Robert Congel, who started, was battling with him during camp anyway.
How much could this year’s team have benefitted from having someone like Jalen Hurts to quiet the hype?
I don’t think this plays a factor at all. The Sooners have team leaders across the board, whether it’s sixth-year senior Caleb “Coach” Kelly, three-year starting safety Pat Fields or redshirt senior H-back Jeremiah Hall, who all have loads of experience. Even Rattler’s maturity has been raved about.
Jalen Hurts was undoubtedly one of the best leaders OU has seen in recent times, but a slip up against Tulane in a season opener off a late schedule change is probably not a litmus test for the Sooners’ leadership. Oklahoma is ranked No. 2 for a reason, and should have the locker room voices needed to right the ship.
Great leaders fall too, however. Hurts lost to Kansas State for Oklahoma’s only regular season loss in 2019. Nonetheless, the 2021 team is still better than the 2019 team on paper, and potential wise, it’s Rattler over Hurts everyday, despite Hurts clearly being a better leader to this point.
Is OU’s performance in direct correlation to not having Fletcher’s Corny Dogs ready in time for the game?
Undoubtedly, this was a huge factor in the contest.
Fletcher’s was unable to provide for Saturday’s game due to short notice on the schedule adjustment, OU athletics director Joe Castiglione said. The absence of a premium corn dog definitely detracted from the fan experience, but that should be remedied ahead of next week’s game vs. Western Carolina.
Another stadium amenities trend to monitor as the season progresses: can fans make up for the more than $900,000 OU lost in beer sales in 2020 compared to 2019?
Drink on, Sooner Nation.
