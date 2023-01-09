 Skip to main content
OU football: Linebacker David Ugwoegbu reportedly enters transfer portal after 4 seasons with Sooners

David Ugwoegbu

Senior linebacker David Ugwoegbu during the game against Texas Tech in Lubbock on Nov. 26.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma senior linebacker David Ugwoegbu has entered the transfer portal, On3's Matt Zenitz reported on Monday.

Ugwoegbu started all 12 games for the Sooners in 2022 and ranked second on the team in tackles with 101. He received an All-Big 12 honorable mention.

The Katy, Texas, native was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was the No. 25-ranked defensive end and No. 382 prospect overall.

He is the Sooners' 14th departure to the transfer portal since the regular season's end. Oklahoma earned a commitment from Indiana transfer linebacker Dasan McCullough on Dec. 12 and signed four-stars Samuel Omosigho and Lewis Carter and three-star Phil Picciotti on early signing day on Dec. 22. 

OU's linebacker death for the 2023 season also includes the Big 12's leading-tackler Danny Stutsman, junior Shane Whitter, redshirt junior Jake McCoy and talented freshmen Jaren Kanak, Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie. 

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

