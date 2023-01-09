OU football: Linebacker David Ugwoegbu reportedly enters transfer portal after 4 seasons with Sooners

Oklahoma senior linebacker David Ugwoegbu has entered the transfer portal, On3's Matt Zenitz reported on Monday.
Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu has entered the transfer portal.Had 110 tackles this season.https://t.co/eVdQABdqay— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 9, 2023
Ugwoegbu started all 12 games for the Sooners in 2022 and ranked second on the team in tackles with 101. He received an All-Big 12 honorable mention.
The Katy, Texas, native was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was the No. 25-ranked defensive end and No. 382 prospect overall.
He is the Sooners' 14th departure to the transfer portal since the regular season's end. Oklahoma earned a commitment from Indiana transfer linebacker Dasan McCullough on Dec. 12 and signed four-stars Samuel Omosigho and Lewis Carter and three-star Phil Picciotti on early signing day on Dec. 22.
OU's linebacker death for the 2023 season also includes the Big 12's leading-tackler Danny Stutsman, junior Shane Whitter, redshirt junior Jake McCoy and talented freshmen Jaren Kanak, Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.