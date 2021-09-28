OU football: Lincoln Riley, Sooners affirm Spencer Rattler after boos, ‘We want Caleb’ chants vs West Virginia

After receiving boos, and even chants from Oklahoma’s student section calling for his backup to replace him, Spencer Rattler responded with a 13-play game-winning drive to beat West Virginia last Saturday.
Rattler didn’t let the noise get to him. He completed 15 of his last 16 attempts before redshirt junior Gabe Brkic’s 30-yard game-winning field goal as time expired, and OU coach Lincoln Riley said he counsels his players to respond admirably.
“We just don’t pay attention to that stuff,” Riley said on Tuesday. “It’s kind of like how we were after the Tulane game. If we’re going to worry about all these things outside that have nothing to do with football, then we’re not listening to our message here. Our message is our expectations. We are the only expectation and opinion that counts.”
The Sunday after the game, Rattler responded to Oklahoma fans with a short sentiment on his Instagram, with the post limited to allow just the accounts he’s following to comment.
“If God is for me, who can be against me?” the redshirt sophomore wrote before noting “4-0!” on the post. 24 of his teammates, including junior running back Eric Gray, senior nose guard Perrion Winfrey and sophomore receiver Marvin Mims responded with various iterations of support for the Phoenix native.
-screen grab-
“I would expect it,” Riley said of his team backing its quarterback. “We got a tight-knit group. Our guys support each other. Our guys care about each other, so I appreciate seeing it. It’s great that they support their teammates, but certainly not surprising.”
During the second quarter against the Mountaineers last Saturday, Rattler attempted a pass to redshirt junior receiver Drake Stoops near the opponent’s sideline. The ball was tipped into the hands of a WVU defender before Sooner faithful chanted “We want Caleb!’ in reference to freshman five-star backup quarterback Caleb Williams.
“It’s kind of weird,” Mims said about getting booed by his own fans. “Just because we’re at home for the most part. But at the same time, booing, cheering, at the end of the day, to me personally, it doesn’t make much of a difference. At the end of the day, we’re trying to execute what we’re trying to do on the field.
Rattler entered the season with Heisman hopes and was the de facto favorite to be the first quarterback taken in the NFL Draft come April. However, OU’s offense has struggled, with just 23 and 16 points respectively the last two weeks.
But Rattler’s numbers, which aren’t comparable to the high-flying Riley offenses helmed by Heisman-contending quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, aren’t bad by any means. The 6-foot-1 quarterback has thrown for 1,017 yards with eight touchdowns to just three interceptions. His 75.9 Total Quarterback Ranking is No. 21 in Division I FBS, according to ESPN, and he ranks No. 6 nationally in completion percentage at 74.1 percent.
Rattler’s decision making has been questioned this season, however. On the second play of the game against Tulane, he attempted a pass into double coverage that was intercepted. Later in the fourth quarter, he sailed junior H-back Austin Stogner and tossed another.
Still, Mims wasn’t worried about his quarterback’s struggle after the crowd;s boos. He mentioned Rattler is a mature and talented player that picked up his team and won the game when needed.
“If I’ve got guys in (the quarterback room) that have thin skin or can’t handle that, then I got the wrong guys in the room,” Riley said. “And I have the right guys in the room."
OU hosted a slew of 2023 four-star recruits at the game, including defensive linemen Marvin Jones Jr. and Chris McClellan and defensive back Micah Tease. But Riley said the group of recruits on visits didn’t mention the booing.
The Sooners take on Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in their first road game of the season. Perhaps it gives Rattler the opportunity to silence the 84,353 fans that booed against West Virginia, and prove he’s capable of steering OU’s offense, even in a different venue.
“Absolutely we appreciate fans being in the stands and cheering, I’m definitely not saying that,” Riley said. “But as far as playing the game, we answer to one standard and that’s our own. Whatever’s said in the heat of the game, that’s irrelevant.”
