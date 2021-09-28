OU football: Lincoln Riley says Sooners’ offense ‘never that good early,’ but could break through vs Kansas State

Lincoln Riley rolled out film from a pair of old games this week, hoping to give his players a refresher on Oklahoma’s prolific offenses past.
First, the Sooners’ head coach replayed their 2015 game at Tennessee, where he recalled punting or turning the ball over on the first 11 offensive drives before narrowly outlasting the Volunteers 31-24 in double overtime. Led by future Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma’s offense went on to finish fourth nationally in scoring offense.
Second, Riley rewound to OU’s 2018 home game against Army, where the Sooners scored only 21 points on eight drives and was dominated in time of possession, 44:41 to 15:19. Despite that, Oklahoma won 28-21 in overtime and finished the season first in the country in scoring offense behind Heisman winner Kyler Murray.
OU’s offense is off to a similarly sluggish start this season, scoring Riley-era lows of 23 and 16 in consecutive victories over Nebraska and West Virginia, respectively. But for all the frustration about the surface-level appearance of the offense, and the lack of explosive plays, Oklahoma is tied for 20th nationally in scoring offense and 11th in yards per game. The Sooners are not far from being right back at the top, hitting their stride just like they did post Army and Tennessee.
“I mean honestly, it feels a lot like every season at this point,” Riley said during his Tuesday press conference. “People on the outside may disagree, but I've never felt good or comfortable about where we're at four games into the season ever, because you're never that good early.”
Oklahoma’s offensive struggles are not confined to one position group, either. For OU to close the offensive gap, Riley maintains each unit needs to play marginally better.
The offensive line, which took part of the blame on social media amid OU’s struggles against West Virginia, allowed quarterback Spencer Rattler to be sacked four times, while running backs Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray only mustered 57 rushing yards, the least in a game under Riley.
However, the O-line played significantly better in the second half, Riley said, aside from two red zone penalties. Junior Wanya Morris, an offseason transfer from Tennessee, seemed to give the bunch a jolt when he replaced stumbling sophomore starter Anton Harrison at left tackle.
“I thought we played very well up front against Nebraska,” Riley said. “We weren't quite as clean the other night. Some of it’s things schematically we can do better. Some of it’s we're playing against the number four defense in the (conference) that's pretty damn good on the front. So we were just slightly off there in the first half, but much improved in the second half and I feel very confident that we'll build on that.”
None of OU’s receivers are within the top 100 nationally in receiving yards or yards per game, and their route running woes have recently impeded the offense. On what Riley said was one of Rattler’s best throws against West Virginia, redshirt sophomore Jadon Haselwood ran the wrong route, setting up the opposing cornerback for an interception.
Guess what? That interception Spencer Rattler threw last night? Not his faultJadon Haselwood runs the wrong route. He’s supposed to continue vertically. Rattlers read is right, throw is perfect. Busted route allows CB to be thereSave your boos #Sooners pic.twitter.com/AVSCzljxLz— TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) September 26, 2021
Haselwood, Arkansas transfer Mike Woods, freshman Mario Williams and others have flashed at separate times, but there’s been little consistency in the group. Even sophomore Marvin Mims, Oklahoma’s leading receiver a year ago and so far this season with 193 yards, has disappeared occasionally.
“Not everything's gonna be perfect on game day, everybody knows that,” said Mims, who has only four catches for 57 yards in OU’s last two games. “But the missed routes and communication busts, it hurts us, I mean it obviously does, and then unfortunately, one of them ended up being a turnover. But, at the end of the day, it's really just communication with each other, going out there and not letting the environment be too much for us, and being a smart football team.”
Beyond skill players and blockers, Rattler has received the most criticism for OU’s offensive shortcomings, his interception Saturday eliciting chants for freshman backup Caleb Williams to supplant him. However, Riley said not all fault is on Rattler’s shoulders, rather, the rest of the offense must play better around him.
The Sooners have a premium opportunity to unleash their offense in full this weekend against Kansas State, which has bested OU each of the last two seasons. Yet, the Wildcats will potentially be without starting quarterback Skylar Thompson and are coming off a 31-20 loss to Oklahoma State. They’re also the 50th-ranked defense in the country and are allowing 330.3 yards per game.
Riley has said for OU to improve offensively, he must also coach better as the season progresses. That starts with a matchup against K-State coach Chris Klieman, who’s had the Sooners’ number to date.
“We've had a couple of unique games in a row,” Riley said. “We're closer than what people think and whether people on the outside believe it or not, that's up to them, but we watch the tape, and I know what we have in that room, and we all have to do better, myself included."
