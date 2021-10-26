OU football: Lincoln Riley says Mario Williams, Mike Woods 'limited' ahead of game vs Texas Tech

Freshman Mario Williams and senior Mike Woods didn't play against Kansas last Saturday, and now the receivers' availability for Oklahoma's game against Texas Tech this weekend is also in question.
"We’ll have to wait and see," OU coach Lincoln Riley said of the duo's status during his Tuesday press conference. "I think Mario and Mike both have a chance but they're still a little limited right now. Neither one of them were, I would say, very close to being able to play the other day, so we hope to have them available this week, if not, I think we’ll have a chance to get him back after that."
Williams left the No. 4 Sooners' Oct. 16 win over TCU early with what sideline reporter Gabe Ikard said was an apparent hamstring injury. Woods injury has not been specified but it's believed to have occurred during practice between the TCU and Kansas matchups.
Woods, an offseason transfer from Arkansas, had started every game up until the Kansas contest and has made 25 catches for 294 yards and two touchdowns. Williams, a former five-star prospect from Tampa, Florida, has a similar stat line as an oft-used reserve, having made 24 catches for 219 yards and two scores.
Without those powerful weapons, Riley said the Sooners' offense was somewhat limited against the Jayhawks. Freshman Jalil Farooq garnered more playing time, and sophomore Trevon West stepped up with a 66-yard run off a reverse, but Woods and Williams' absence was still palpable.
"We obviously had to move some pieces around to make it work, and at wideout right now, we just don't have a lot of pieces to move right now," Riley said. "You look up at kind of the options, and there's good options, but there's not just a whole lot of them.
"And so was it the difference, some huge difference that had this crazy impact on the game? I don't know that I can say that, but did it impact a few of the things that we did or didn't do, to be fair, yes it did."
With or without two of its leading pass-catchers, OU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) faces the Red Raiders (5-3, 2-3) at 2:30 p.m. CT this coming Saturday, Oct. 30 in Norman (ABC).
