You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Lincoln Riley expects Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond to return from injury against Texas Tech

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Redmond

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond during practice on Aug. 10.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said he expects redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond will return from injury against Texas Tech on Saturday.

Redmond, who reportedly suffered a knee injury during the Nebraska game on Sept. 22 according to SI Sooners, warmed up prior to last Saturday's game against Kansas but didn't appear. 

"He was close to being ready last week," Riley said. "But not quite there. Had him there in sort of an emergency scenario, but we do anticipate having him available this week."

In three games this season, Redmond recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks while also recovering a fumble. In his last full season in 2019, he led the Sooners in sacks with 6.5. OU's defense has just one sack across its last two games.

No. 4 OU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) faces Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3) at 2:30 p.m. CT this coming Saturday, Oct. 30 in Norman (ABC).

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments