OU football: Lincoln Riley expects Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond to return from injury against Texas Tech

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said he expects redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond will return from injury against Texas Tech on Saturday.
Riley says Jalen Redmond, who dressed out last week, is close to returning. #Sooners— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) October 26, 2021
Redmond, who reportedly suffered a knee injury during the Nebraska game on Sept. 22 according to SI Sooners, warmed up prior to last Saturday's game against Kansas but didn't appear.
"He was close to being ready last week," Riley said. "But not quite there. Had him there in sort of an emergency scenario, but we do anticipate having him available this week."
In three games this season, Redmond recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks while also recovering a fumble. In his last full season in 2019, he led the Sooners in sacks with 6.5. OU's defense has just one sack across its last two games.
No. 4 OU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) faces Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3) at 2:30 p.m. CT this coming Saturday, Oct. 30 in Norman (ABC).
