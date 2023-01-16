 Skip to main content
OU football lands Texas A&M tight end transfer Blake Smith

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma landed a transfer commitment from former Texas A&M tight end Blake Smith on Monday. 

As a redshirt sophomore last season, Smith played in five games and caught two passes. As a freshman, he appeared in one game. 

The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder from Southlake, Texas, was a three-star recruit in the 2020 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also the No. 24-ranked tight end. 

After losing starter Brayden Willis to the NFL draft, Smith should be a welcome add to the room. The Sooners also added former South Carolina tight end Austin Stogner, who played his first three seasons with OU, via the portal on Dec. 8. 

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

