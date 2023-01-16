OU football lands Texas A&M tight end transfer Blake Smith

Oklahoma landed a transfer commitment from former Texas A&M tight end Blake Smith on Monday.
As a redshirt sophomore last season, Smith played in five games and caught two passes. As a freshman, he appeared in one game.
The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder from Southlake, Texas, was a three-star recruit in the 2020 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also the No. 24-ranked tight end.
After losing starter Brayden Willis to the NFL draft, Smith should be a welcome add to the room. The Sooners also added former South Carolina tight end Austin Stogner, who played his first three seasons with OU, via the portal on Dec. 8.
