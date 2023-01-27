OU football lands in-state commitment from 3-star Taylor Heim

Oklahoma landed a commitment from Taylor Heim, a 2023 three-star athlete from Bethany, on Friday night.
Committed! 🔴⚪️ #BoomerSooner @Bryan_Bedford @CoachVenables @OU_Football @bronchoftball pic.twitter.com/hAIplaqfw2— Taylor Heim (@taylorheim7) January 28, 2023
Things moved quickly between Heim and the Sooners, as Heim was offered Jan. 20.
OU was Heim's lone Power Five offer. Heim also held offers from Air Force, Louisiana Tech, North Texas and Tulsa, each of which he visited. Other than Air Force or Army, Heim didn't receive a Division I offer until November.
According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound recruit is the No. 76 linebacker and No. 11-ranked player in Oklahoma. Heim is listed as an athlete by Rivals.
It's unclear what position Heim will play in the future, as he played numerous defensive positions, quarterback, running back and receiver as a senior last fall.
He joins in-state commits Jacobe Johnson and Erik McCarty in the 2023 recruiting class.
