OU football: Kyler Murray hopeful of playing in NFL, MLB in future

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray said he hopes to play professional baseball at some point in his career on Thursday.
Kyler Murray has a no-baseball clause in his rookie contract, but holds out hope of playing in the NFL and MLB."I played (baseball) my whole life. If I ever had the opportunity, for sure, I would definitely go for it. ... I'm not trying to say anything. I'm just talking."— Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) June 10, 2021
"I played (baseball) my whole life,” Murray said in a press conference Thursday. “If I ever had the opportunity, for sure, I would definitely go for it. ... I'm not trying to say anything. I'm just talking."
Murray became Oklahoma’s seventh Heisman trophy winner in 2018 after throwing for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns while running for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns. Murray also starred as an outfielder for the Sooners. He hit .296 with 10 home runs and 47 RBI in 2018.
He was drafted No. 1 overall by the Arizona Cardinals and No. 9 overall by the Oakland Athletics, becoming the first player to be drafted in the first round of the NFL and MLB draft.
