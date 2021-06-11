You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray hopeful of playing in NFL, MLB in future

Kyler Murray

Former Sooner Kyler Murray during OU Pro Day on March 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray said he hopes to play professional baseball at some point in his career on Thursday.

"I played (baseball) my whole life,” Murray said in a press conference Thursday.  “If I ever had the opportunity, for sure, I would definitely go for it. ... I'm not trying to say anything. I'm just talking."

Murray became Oklahoma’s seventh Heisman trophy winner in 2018 after throwing for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns while running for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns. Murray also starred as an outfielder for the Sooners. He hit .296 with 10 home runs and 47 RBI in 2018. 

He was drafted No. 1 overall by the Arizona Cardinals and No. 9 overall by the Oakland Athletics, becoming the first player to be drafted in the first round of the NFL and MLB draft.

