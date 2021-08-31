You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Kyler Murray, CeeDee Lamb among former Sooners in new Madden NFL 22 'Campus Legends' game

Murray and Lamb

Then-redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray and then-sophomore wide receiver CeeDee Lamb jump to celebrate in the game against Army Sept. 22, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

With the college football season on the verge of kicking off, EA Sports announced a new feature in its Madden NFL 22 game called “Campus Legends.” The mode will allow users to play with college football legends in multiplayer games.

Oklahoma is one of 10 schools with featured players and has 10 representatives. Quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Marquise Brown, running back Adrian Peterson, tight end Mark Andrews, left tackle Trent Williams, defensive ends Lee Roy Selmon and Tony Casillas, linebacker Brian Bosworth and safety Roy Williams.

Of those 10, five are active NFL players in Murray, Lamb, Brown, Andrews and Williams, while Peterson is currently a free agent. Madden NFL 22 was released on Aug. 20.

To highlight the new "Campus Legends" feature, former USC running back Reggie Bush and Texas quarterback Vince Young will face off in Madden at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday night live from the Rose Bowl.

