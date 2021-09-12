You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Kyler Murray bombards Titans with 4 touchdown passes in Cardinals' 38-13 victory

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 3 min to read
Kyler Murray

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray gives the thumbs up before going in during the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals kicked off their first game of the 2021 NFL season with a 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Murray ended the contest with 289 yards on 21-of-32 completions, four touchdowns, and one interception. The third year pro was responsible for every touchdown for the Cardinals.

Arizona is looking to improve on its 8-8 and third place finish in the NFC West in 2020. Murray set the tone in the first quarter as he scrambled to his right to find receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the back of the endzone for a 5-yard touchdown. That brought the game to 10-0 at the end of the first quarter as the Titans aimed to get a score.

Murray connected again with Hopkins for a 17-yard touchdown, extending the Cardinals’ lead to 17-0 early in the second quarter. With nearly two minutes left in the second quarter, Murray faked a handoff, rushing it himself around the right end to score on a 2-yard run, bringing the first half score to 24-6.

To open the second half, Murray threw an interception on the third play, resulting in a Titans touchdown two plays later. Murray bounced right back, however, with a stunning 26-yard pass to Christian Kirk over his shoulder while the Titans’ offense stalled for the remainder of the game. Murray later found Kirk in the end zone again for an 11-yard touchdown.

The Cardinals’ (1-0) second week matchup will be against the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at 3:05 p.m. CT. on Sunday, Sept. 19 on FOX.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments