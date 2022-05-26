 Skip to main content
OU football: Kickoff times, TV channels announced for five games, date changed for Iowa State game

  • Updated
Helmets

OU helmets before the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Kickoff times and television channels for five Oklahoma football games, and a date change were announced on Thursday. 

OU will host UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 (Fox) and Kent State at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10 (ESPN+). The Sooners' second bout in two seasons with longtime rival Nebraska will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17 in Lincoln (Fox). 

Last season, OU defeated Nebraska 23-16 during the 50-year anniversary of the "Game of the Century" in 1971. 

The 2022 Red River Showdown will kick at a time to be determined on Oct. 8 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas (ABC). The Sooners' road game against Iowa State, previously scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 29, and will kick at a time to be determined on either Fox or FS1. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

