OU football: Kickoff times, TV channels announced for five games, date changed for Iowa State game

Kickoff times and television channels for five Oklahoma football games, and a date change were announced on Thursday.
Kick times, TV coverage and a 𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚 announced for five 2022 games ‼️ ⏰ https://t.co/rJWchLpkPv #OUDNA #PackThePalace pic.twitter.com/bzhfbSKEUI— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 26, 2022
OU will host UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 (Fox) and Kent State at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10 (ESPN+). The Sooners' second bout in two seasons with longtime rival Nebraska will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17 in Lincoln (Fox).
Last season, OU defeated Nebraska 23-16 during the 50-year anniversary of the "Game of the Century" in 1971.
The 2022 Red River Showdown will kick at a time to be determined on Oct. 8 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas (ABC). The Sooners' road game against Iowa State, previously scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 29, and will kick at a time to be determined on either Fox or FS1.
