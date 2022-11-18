 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for Sooners vs. Oklahoma State in Bedlam

Eric Gray

Senior running back Eric Gray during the game against Baylor on Nov. 5.

 Reghan Kyle/ OU Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m.

TV channel: ABC

Radio: Directory

PREGAME READING

Podcast and Video

Stories

Newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Load comments