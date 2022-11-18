featured OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for Sooners vs. Oklahoma State in Bedlam Mason Young, sports editor Mason Young Author twitter Author email Nov 18, 2022 Nov 18, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Senior running back Eric Gray during the game against Baylor on Nov. 5. Reghan Kyle/ OU Daily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GAMEDAY CENTRALKickoff time: 6:30 p.m.TV channel: ABC Radio: DirectoryPREGAME READINGPodcast and Video Sports Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 10: Still seeking bowl eligibility, OU football hosts Oklahoma State in Bedlam Staff Reports Sports OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Eric Gray, Marvin Mims interviews after Sooners practice Mason Young, sports editor Stories Sports OU football: Sooners seeking bowl eligibility, strong ending to season, starting with Oklahoma State matchup Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Sooners' bowl push starts with Bedlam, penalty woes persist, Oklahoma State provides challenge Staff Reports Sports OU football: Brent Venables expects Justin Broiles, Key Lawrence, Jaden Davis back for Bedlam vs. Oklahoma State Staff Reports Sports 'This is always a great rivalry': OU coach Brent Venables, Sooners recall favorite Bedlam memories Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily headlines: The Bizz OU sports headlines: The Sideline You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homepage Sports Mason Young Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press. Author twitter Author email Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
