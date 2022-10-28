 Skip to main content
OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for Sooners vs. Iowa State

Woodi Washington

Redshirt junior defensive back Woodi Washington during the game against Texas on Oct. 8.

 Olivia Lauter/OU Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL  

Kickoff time: 11 a.m.

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Radio: Directory

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

