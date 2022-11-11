OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for Sooners at West Virginia Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Colton Sulley Assistant sports editor Author email Nov 11, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Redshirt junior defensive back Woodi Washington and Sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman during the game against Baylor on Nov. 5. Reghan Kyle/ OU Daily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GAMEDAY CENTRALKickoff time: 11 a.m. CTTV channel: FS1 Radio: DirectoryPREGAME READINGPodcast Sports Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 9: OU football learning from Baylor loss ahead of trip to West Virginia Staff Reports News and notes Sports OU football: Jeff Lebby, Ted Roof talk 1-possession losses, non-playing penalties, defensive alignment Staff Reports Sports OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims, DaShaun White, Brayden Willis interviews after Sooners practice Staff Reports Sports OU football: Brent Venables playing 'long game' like Bob Stoops before him, steering Sooners toward strong finish Staff Reports Sports OU football: Former Sooners 4-star pledge Colton Vasek flips commitment to Texas Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Features Sports OU football: Dillon Gabriel continues to 'trust the process' amid Sooners' struggles in 1st season under Brent Venables Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Sooners coaches look for strong finish in 2023 recruiting; Isaiah Coe, C.J. Coldon learn from Baylor penalties Mason Young, sports editor Sports OU football: After Sooners' 4th-down mistakes vs. Baylor, they battle West Virginia, who tops Big 12 in conversions Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily headlines: The Bizz OU sports headlines: The Sideline You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homepage Sports Colton Sulley Assistant sports editor Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. Author email Follow Colton Sulley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
