You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for No. 3 Sooners vs Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Eric Gray

Junior running back Eric Gray during the game against Western Carolina on Sep. 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: Fox

Radio: Directory

PREGAME READING

Predictions and Podcast

Featured Stories

News and Notes

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has been a beat writer covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments