OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for No. 3 Sooners vs Nebraska Mason Young, sports editor Mason Young Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 17, 2021 Sep 17, 2021 Updated 35 sec ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Junior running back Eric Gray during the game against Western Carolina on Sep. 11. Trey Young/The Daily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GAMEDAY CENTRAL Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CTTV Channel: FoxRadio: DirectoryPREGAME READINGPredictions and Podcast Sports OU football: Predictions for No. 3 Sooners vs Nebraska Staff Reports 2 min to read Sports Goal Oriented Ep.1: OU-Nebraska rivalry renewed Mason Young, Chandler Engelbrecht and Austin Curtright 1 min to read Featured Stories Sports OU-Nebraska: Sooners, Cornhuskers’ rematch rekindles rivalry superseded by business of college football Mason Young, sports editor 9 min to read Sports OU-Nebraska football: How Johnny Rodgers eluded Greg Pruitt’s grasp and snatched more than Heisman in return Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor 5 min to read News and Notes Sports OU football: Freshman Latrell McCutchin listed as co-starter on Sooners' updated depth chart ahead of Nebraska game Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor 1 min to read Sports OU football: Sooners, Nebraska to wear helmet decals honoring 1971 Game of the Century Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor 1 min to read Sports OU football: 5-star Los Alamitos wide receiver Deandre Moore Jr. lists Sooners in final 5 Nick Coppola, sports reporter 1 min to read Sports OU football: Caleb Kelly’s Nebraska connection, Perrion Winfrey’s havoc-wreaking potential, Big Noon Kickoff arrives Staff Reports 6 min to read Sports OU football: Brian Darby out, Woodi Washington doubtful against Nebraska; Alex Grinch still preaching 4 quarters to defense Staff Reports 4 min to read Sports OU football: Sooners' game against West Virginia set for 6:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor 1 min to read Sports OU football: Sooners move to No. 3 in latest AP Top 25 Poll Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor 1 min to read Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily headlines OU football headlines You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Homepage Sports Mason Young Sports Editor Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has been a beat writer covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Author twitter Author email Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.