OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for No. 18 Sooners vs. TCU

Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor

Sep 30, 2022

Fifth year linebacker DaShaun White during the game against Kansas State on Sept. 24

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Kickoff time: 11 a.m.
TV channel: ABC
Radio: Directory

PREGAME READING

Predictions and Podcast

Goal Oriented Podcast Ep. 4: OU football preps for TCU, looks to rebound from Kansas State loss

OU football: Predictions for Sooners' road contest vs. TCU

Features

OU football: Malcolm Kelly's former teammates impressed with his coaching rise ahead of Sooners' matchup with TCU

OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel has 'a lot to clean up' for TCU matchup despite statistical success

OU football: Brent Venables, Sooners defense 'focusing on the good,' looking to rebound against TCU

OU football: Sooners' Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis to redshirt, Brent Venables looks for linebacker improvement

OU football: Sooners' Brayden Willis, Jalil Farooq harp on 'better mentality' after slow start vs. Kansas State

'We fell short last week': OU football's Ted Roof takes ownership for Sooners' defensive struggles

'We gotta get that right': OU football's Jeff Lebby stresses importance of starting faster, limiting pre-snap penalties

Colton Sulley is The Daily's assistant sports editor and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.
