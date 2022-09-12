OU football: Kickoff time announced for Sooners' Big 12 opener vs. Kansas State in Norman

No. 7 Oklahoma will kick off at 7 p.m. against Kansas State in its Big 12 opener on Sept. 24, the conference announced Monday.
Conference play under the lights‼️🆚 K-State🗓 Sept. 24🕚 7:00pm CT📺 FOX 📍 Norman@iamreggiegrimes | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/phS5bgAirY— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 12, 2022
It'll be the Sooners' (2-0) second-straight evening home game when they clash with the Wildcats (2-0) on Fox after they defeated Kent State 33-3 under the lights on Sept. 10. The matchup will also be Brent Venables' debut as head coach against the team he played for from 1991-92 and coached for from 1993-98.
Coach Chris Klieman and K-State defeated Missouri 40-12 last Saturday and are set to host Tulane on Sept. 17 before coming to Norman. Klieman is 2-1 against OU since taking the reins in Manhattan, but the Sooners won last season's meeting 37-31.
Before welcoming the Wildcats, Oklahoma is headed to Lincoln for a showdown with historic rival Nebraska at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on Fox.
Editor's note: This article was updated at 11:46 a.m. Sept. 12 to reflect the proper spelling of Chris Klieman's name
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.