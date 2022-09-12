 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Kickoff time announced for Sooners' Big 12 opener vs. Kansas State in Norman

  • Updated
  • 0
Woodi Washington, Theo Wease Jr., Chris Murray, and Eric Gray

Redshirt junior defensive back Woodi Washington, redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., fifth year offensive lineman Chris Murray, and senior running back Eric Gray before the game against Kent State on Sept. 10.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

No. 7 Oklahoma will kick off at 7 p.m. against Kansas State in its Big 12 opener on Sept. 24, the conference announced Monday.

It'll be the Sooners' (2-0) second-straight evening home game when they clash with the Wildcats (2-0) on Fox after they defeated Kent State 33-3 under the lights on Sept. 10. The matchup will also be Brent Venables' debut as head coach against the team he played for from 1991-92 and coached for from 1993-98.

Coach Chris Klieman and K-State defeated Missouri 40-12 last Saturday and are set to host Tulane on Sept. 17 before coming to Norman. Klieman is 2-1 against OU since taking the reins in Manhattan, but the Sooners won last season's meeting 37-31.

Before welcoming the Wildcats, Oklahoma is headed to Lincoln for a showdown with historic rival Nebraska at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on Fox.

Editor's note: This article was updated at 11:46 a.m. Sept. 12 to reflect the proper spelling of Chris Klieman's name

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Load comments