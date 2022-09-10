OU football: Key Lawrence, Wanya Morris not warming up ahead of Sooners' matchup with Kent State

Oklahoma junior safety Key Lawrence and senior offensive tackle Wanya Morris are not warming up ahead of its matchup with Kent State on Saturday evening.
Lawrence, a second-year transfer from Tennessee, was spotted in street clothes on Owen Field's sideline. The starting defender recorded three tackles in the Sooners' season-opening win over UTEP last Saturday.
Morris, a fellow listed starter, was also not spotted. On Tuesday, head coach Brent Venables confirmed Morris was dealing with an off-field issue, but still practicing with the team.
No Wanya Morris (as expected due to off-field issue) or Key Lawrence in warmups, via @AustinCurtright and I. pic.twitter.com/xd9jK5d3ia— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) September 10, 2022
Last season, Lawrence made 47 tackles, forced three fumbles and had a sack. He was selected an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for his four starts between cornerback and safety.
OU kicks off with the Golden Flashes at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.