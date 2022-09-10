 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Key Lawrence, Wanya Morris not warming up ahead of Sooners' matchup with Kent State

  • Updated
  • 0
Key Lawrence

Junior defensive back Key Lawrence during the spring game on April 23.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma junior safety Key Lawrence and senior offensive tackle Wanya Morris are not warming up ahead of its matchup with Kent State on Saturday evening.

Lawrence, a second-year transfer from Tennessee, was spotted in street clothes on Owen Field's sideline. The starting defender recorded three tackles in the Sooners' season-opening win over UTEP last Saturday.

Morris, a fellow listed starter, was also not spotted. On Tuesday, head coach Brent Venables confirmed Morris was dealing with an off-field issue, but still practicing with the team.

Last season, Lawrence made 47 tackles, forced three fumbles and had a sack. He was selected an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for his four starts between cornerback and safety.

OU kicks off with the Golden Flashes at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism senior and OU Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers football and previously interned at the Tulsa World.

Load comments