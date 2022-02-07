OU football: Kevin Stitt takes jab at former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley — 'who would do that?'

Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered a minor jab that likely garnered a laugh from distraught Sooners fans on Monday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt with a Lincoln Riley subtweet during the State of the State: “Can you imagine leaving a place like Norman, Oklahoma for Southern California? I mean, who would do that?” pic.twitter.com/DqeYJj1vj9— Simon Gibbs (@SimonGibbs26) February 7, 2022
"Can you imagine leaving a place like Norman, Oklahoma for Southern California?" Stitt said during his annual State of the State address on Monday. "I mean, who would do that?"
Stitt was referencing Lincoln Riley, the former OU head coach who left for the same job at USC on Nov. 28.
The message followed Stitt's opinion regarding the divide of red and blue states. Stitt then mentioned individuals who moved from the West Coast to Oklahoma during the COVID-19 pandemic, sparking the poke at Riley.
Riley was the Sooners' head coach from 2017-21, after serving as their offensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016. The 38-year-old coach left OU after its heartbreaking 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State on Nov. 27 in Stillwater.
The loss, which kept Oklahoma from potentially winning its seventh consecutive Big 12 Championship, perhaps ignited Riley's decision to become the Sooners’ first head coach to leave for another job since 1947.
Riley finished his head coaching career in Norman with a 55-10 record and three College Football Playoff appearances. The former highest-paid employee in the state was replaced by Brent Venables, formerly a Clemson and OU defensive coordinator, on Dec. 5.
Stitt started his fourth year of his first term as governor on Monday. The Norman native ironically graduated with an accounting degree from Oklahoma State, Oklahoma's in-state rival, in 1996.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.