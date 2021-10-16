OU football: Kennedy Brooks, Jeremiah Hall wear shirts supporting Julius Jones during Sooners' Walk of Champions

OU running back Kennedy Brooks and H-back Jeremiah Hall donned "Justice for Julius" shirts during the Sooners' Walk of Champions on Saturday.
The Justice for Julius movement supports Julius Jones, an Oklahoma inmate who's been on death row since 2002 after he was convicted of killing Paul Howell, an Edmond businessman. His execution date is Nov. 18.
Jones was an OU student and planned to walk on to the Sooners' men's basketball team in 1999 before he became a suspect in Howell's death.
Justice for Julius supporters have maintained Jones' innocence since his arrest. Notable backers include former OU standouts Baker Mayfield, Blake Griffin and Trae Young, ex-Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and Kim Kardashian.
Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 to recommend commuting Jones' sentence from the death penalty to life in prison with the possibility of parole in September, but Gov. Kevin Stitt later rejected the board's decision. Jones’ clemency hearing is set for Oct. 26.
Brooks and Hall, a redshirt junior and redshirt senior respectively, will help the No. 4 Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) against TCU (3-2, 1-1) at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday in Norman (ABC).
