You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Kennedy Brooks becomes 4th Sooners player with 3 seperate 1,000 yard rushing seasons

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kennedy Brooks

Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks during the final home game against Iowa State on Nov. 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

STILLWATER — Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks became the fourth running back in school history with three separate seasons with over 1,000 yards rushing against Oklahoma State on Saturday night. 

The redshirt junior running back has 11 carries for 53 yards against the Cowboys at halftime, and 1,025 yards for the season. The Mansfield, Texas native has 3,092 career yards and 28 touchdowns for his career.

Before sitting out the 2020 season due to COVID-19, Brooks ran for 1,056 and 1,011 yards, respectively, in 2018 and 2019. 

The Sooners are tied with Oklahoma State 24-24 at halftime in Stillwater. 

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments