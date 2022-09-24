OU football: Kansas State 14, No. 6 Sooners 7 (Live scoring summary, highlights)

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0), led by head coach Brent Venables and quarterback Dillon Gabriel, takes on Kansas State (2-1) Saturday evening in Norman.
The Sooners defeated Nebraska 49-14 in Lincoln last week while the Wildcats are coming off a 17-10 home loss to Tulane.
Follow along below with the OU Daily's live scoring summary, including highlights:
Q1 (2:32) Wildcats 14, Sooners 7 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 56-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Theo Wease.
WIIIIDE OPEN FOR THE TD@OU_Football takes one back! pic.twitter.com/2lmkyYQkV8— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2022
Q1 (5:37) Wildcats 14, Sooners 0 - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez throws a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Malik Knowles.
Q1 (9:57) Wildcats 7, Sooners 0 - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez rushes six yards for a touchdown.
