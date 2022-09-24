 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU football: Kansas State 14, No. 6 Sooners 7 (Live scoring summary, highlights)

  • 0
Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0), led by head coach Brent Venables and quarterback Dillon Gabriel, takes on Kansas State (2-1) Saturday evening in Norman.

The Sooners defeated Nebraska 49-14 in Lincoln last week while the Wildcats are coming off a 17-10 home loss to Tulane.

Follow along below with the OU Daily's live scoring summary, including highlights:

Q1 (2:32) Wildcats 14, Sooners 7 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 56-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Theo Wease.

Q1 (5:37) Wildcats 14, Sooners 0 - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez throws a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Malik Knowles.

Q1 (9:57) Wildcats 7, Sooners 0 - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez rushes six yards for a touchdown.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Load comments