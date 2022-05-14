OU football: Junior college transfer quarterback General Booty announces commitment to Sooners

Oklahoma received a commitment from junior college quarterback General Booty, he announced via Twitter on Saturday.
New Home! #BoomerSooner @OU_Football @CoachVenables @Coach_Leb pic.twitter.com/GUxDDoNI0T— General Booty (@Generalbooty10) May 14, 2022
Booty spent one season at Tyler Junior College after graduating from Allen High School in Texas. Booty threw 25 touchdowns at Tyler while racking up 3,115 passing yards.
In Tyler’s Sept. 11 win over Navarro College, Booty threw for eight touchdowns and 528 yards. He was unranked by 247Sports as a junior college quarterback and also held offers from New Mexico and Presbyterian.
Booty joins Pitt transfer Davis Beville as the Sooners second transfer quarterback commitment in the last week. Beville and Booty join a quarterback room with projected starter and UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel, in addition to redshirt freshman Ralph Rucker and freshman Nick Evers.
