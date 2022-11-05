OU football: Jovantae Barnes warming up ahead of Sooners vs. Baylor

Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes is warming up ahead Oklahoma's matchup with Baylor on Saturday in Norman.
Barnes missed OU's game against Iowa State last Saturday with a minor hamstring injury and Sooners coach Brent Venables said Tuesday his activity against the Bears would be a game-time decision.
Barnes has recorded 316 yards and four touchdowns this season as Oklahoma's second-leading rusher behind senior running back Eric Gray.
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Tyler Guyton and redshirt junior linebacker Jake McCoy are also warming up after missing the Iowa State game due to undisclosed reasons.
Meanwhile, freshman receiver Nic Anderson and redshirt sophomore receiver J.J. Hester remain sidelined due to injuries.
OU (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) and Baylor (5-3, 3-2) kick off at 2 p.m on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
