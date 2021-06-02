You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Josh Heupel, Roy Williams named finalists for 2022 College Football Hall of Fame

Sooner fans

Fans light up Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooners Josh Heupel and Roy Williams were named finalists for the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday. 

Heupel was the quarterback for OU’s last national title in 2000. He finished as the runner-up for the Heisman trophy and earned the Associated Press Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year, The Sporting News Player of the Year, CBS Sports Player of the Year and Big 12 Player of the Year after leading Oklahoma to its first 13-win season. 

Although Heupel only played for two years after transferring from Snow College, he remains third in career passing attempts and completions in Sooner history. He’s still fifth in career passing yards and touchdown passes. Heupel served as OU's offensive coordinator from 2011-2014, and is now the head coach at Tennessee.

Williams was one of OU’s defensive leaders on the 2000 national championship team. He had 99 tackles and two interceptions during its national championship run, and won the Nagurski and Thorpe awards the following season after racking up 107 tackles and five interceptions. 

Williams chose to bypass his senior season and was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Former head coach Bob Stoops is Oklahoma’s lone member of the 2021 class. Stoops led Oklahoma to the most wins of any Power 5 team during his career, including the 2000 national championship.

The class will be announced in early 2022, with the induction dinner set for December 6, 2022.

