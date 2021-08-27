OU football: Joe Castiglione says season opener at Tulane is still on, contingencies in place as Hurricane Ida looms

OU athletics director Joe Castiglione released a statement Friday regarding the status of the Sooners' Sept. 4 game at Tulane as Hurricane Ida prepares to descend on the Gulf Coast.
Oklahoma's game is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, with tight COVID-19 precautions already in place. However, the weather could throw a wrench in the Sooners' planned season opener.
"In the spirit of proactive planning and communication, I have been in regular contact with Tulane Athletics Director Troy Dannen for the past month," Castiglione said. "In the past few days, we have stayed in even closer contact as we continue to monitor the development of Hurricane Ida, which is currently forecasted to arrive along the Gulf Coast this weekend."
"At this time, the game slated for Saturday, September 4, is still on as planned. However, both universities are considering contingencies should post-storm conditions warrant. It is too early to speculate, but we will continue to monitor the situation and be prepared to take necessary actions as appropriate. Again, our concern rests with our friends at Tulane and all of those who could be impacted by the hurricane."
While Castiglione didn't elaborate on potential contingencies, perhaps one option would be relocation of the game to Norman.
