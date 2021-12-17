OU football: Jeff Lebby's 3-year deal worth $5.7 million, Ted Roof to make $3.45 million over 3 years, per report

Oklahoma released the terms it has reached with new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and defensive coordinator Ted Roof to The Oklahoman via open records request on Friday.
Per The Oklahoman's report, Lebby's deal is worth $5.7 million over three years, while Roof's is $3.45 million over three years. Lebby and Roof were both announced to their positions by head coach Brent Venables on Dec. 10.
Lebby will reportedly be paid $1.8 million in his first season, with annual increases of $100,000 the next two seasons. Roof will make $1.1 million in 2022 with an annual increase of $50,000. Both coaches will receive a $90,000 bonus if OU wins the national championship.
Lebby arrives from Mississippi, where he spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator. The OU alum and former Sooners assistant helped Ole Miss rank fourth nationally in total offense this season.
Roof follows Venables to Norman from Clemson, where he was a defensive assistant last season. He's a journeyman coach, having been a defensive coordinator at 10 different FBS schools.
Lebby and Roof's official contracts still require approval from the OU Board of Regents, whose next meeting is set for March 8-9. After announcing three more assistants on Friday, Venables staff lacks only coaches for cornerbacks and interior defensive line.
