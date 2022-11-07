OU football: Jeff Lebby, Ted Roof talk 1-possession losses, non-playing penalties, defensive alignment

Oklahoma lost a one-possession game for the second time this season 38-35 against Baylor last Saturday.
If only a few different plays went in their favor against the Bears and Kansas State, the Sooners could be looking at a 7-2 record rather than their current 5-4 performance. OU fell 41-34 to the Wildcats on Sept. 24.
OU allowed Baylor to convert three of its six fourth-down conversions, and made devastating penalties in crucial spots. For defensive coordinator Ted Roof, sometimes the game comes down to key plays that Oklahoma hasn’t executed.
“There’s a lot of parity in college football and there are a lot of one-possession games,” he said. “So to be able to win those, you gotta win those situations.”
Among those mistakes were three first-half interceptions by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who had thrown just one this season entering Saturday’s contest.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said those errors played a role in the Sooners’ close loss to Baylor.
“I think it’s taking care of the football,” he said. “Not putting yourself in a hole, being able to play from ahead and not having to play from behind. I think that’s a huge part of it. And then taking advantage of every opportunity that you get. ... You gotta take advantage of opportunities.”
“This is a performance-based business and you got to make plays and find ways to convert.”
Lebby frustrated with non-playing penalties
Oklahoma committed eight penalties for 64 yards in its loss to Baylor.
In the second half alone, OU recorded five penalties: a personal foul on defensive lineman Isaiah Coe, a critical pass interference by cornerback C.J. Coldon that led to a touchdown on the ensuing play, a kick catch interference by freshman Gentry Williams on a punt and two false starts on Brayden Willis and Jalil Farooq, respectively.
Lebby was frustrated more by the non-playing penalties, specifically a 15-yard personal foul called on center Andrew Raym, moving the Sooners back and forcing kicker Zach Schmit to attempt and miss a 55-yard field goal before halftime.
“I think the biggest thing is being able to understand playing penalties and non-playing penalties,” Lebby said. “Non-playing penalties are inexcusable. When you're playing 75 plays a game and you're playing center and you're battling every single snap and your right hand slips high one time you get a call, those are things that happen in the flow of a football game that you don't like. You don't want your coach to correct it constantly.
While Lebby said he can live with an occasional false start while playing competitively, he’s trying to drill home the importance of not letting too many pre-snap penalties snowball and affect the final score.
“But the pre-snap penalties, the two false starts, can be part of the game,” Lebby said. “So them just understanding how crucial it is, it's not just a five-yard penalty. We go from second-and-4 to second-and-9 to third-and-4 and then end up punting the football instead of being on first down and creating points. And you look at the scoreboard at the end of the game, three points, it's a huge help. So just understanding how big of a deal it is and continuing to stress that.”
Gaping gaps
Baylor running back Richard Reese notched his Big 12-leading 13th touchdown of the season against the Sooners on Saturday with a 2-yard rush in the third quarter.
He walked into the end zone untouched after OU linebackers Danny Stutsman and Jaren Kanak rushed the same gap, and the gap Stutsman was supposed to fill was left wide open.
After it limited Iowa State to 66 rushing yards the week prior, Oklahoma’s run defense took a huge step backward against Baylor, giving up 281 yards. Roof acknowledged some of the Sooners’ issues came from players not lining up correctly, and explained why such miscues occur.
“It is a problem,” Roof said. “And here's how it happens: They're human, and they make mistakes, just like all of us make mistakes. And we gotta continue to work to eliminate those mistakes, and that's what we're doing. And are we happy with where we are? Absolutely not. But again, to go back to work and to fix it, that's the only way I know how to do it.”
But, as OU looks to fix its mistakes ahead of its matchup with West Virginia, it’s somewhat surprising the defense is struggling to understand and fulfill its responsibilities this deep into the season.
“Is it surprising? I certainly wish it weren't that way,” Roof said. “And at the same time, I'm not making excuses for anybody, including myself, because I don't do that. But there's all kinds of variations from offense to offense in this league. There's all kinds of different things, so there's new challenges and new opportunities each and every week."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.