OU football: Jeff Lebby, Ted Roof preview Iowa State; discuss Sooners' 3rd-down success against Kansas

Coming off a restful bye week, Oklahoma prepares to face the Big 12’s best defense in Iowa State.
Entering Saturday’s matchup at 11 a.m. in Ames, the Cyclones rank first in the conference and 10th nationally in yards allowed per game (289.7). They also lead the Big 12 and are ranked sixth nationally in points allowed per game (15.1).
All four of Iowa State’s losses in conference play have been decided by one score and none particularly high scoring as it continues to thrive on defense under coach Matt Campbell.
“I think that there's just a ton of belief in the system,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “It's really been invented there, and those guys have done a great job continuing to find ways to get better at it inside the building. Again, there's great belief, there's great energy about how they play and the way they play, and I think that's what jumps off the tape as much as anything.”
ISU redshirt senior defensive end Will McDonald IV, the Big 12’s Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year last season, has recorded 18 total tackles and 3.5 sacks this season as the backbone of Campbell’s defense.
“Will’s done a really good job,” Lebby said. He doesn't stay blocked and plays with great effort. And again, they've got pieces at every part of the defense that are playing really good football, and that's I think that's why you see ‘em top 10 in so many stats. Again, they've got some guys that, honestly, are playing above their head, and it's because of buy-in and it's because of effort, and they’ve done a great job.”
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof has observed not only the Cyclones’ offense while preparing for Saturday, but their defense as well. Roof emphasized the respect he has for Iowa State’s defense and noted Campbell’s team could easily be unbeaten if a few plays had gone differently.
“They play great defense and they've done a great job,” Roof said. “And we certainly respect their entire football team, not just their defense. And if you look at their football team, they're sitting there at a record of 3-4 but we can be playing a team just as easily that is 7-0.
“When you look at all their games being one possession losses, that's one play so they're one play away in four games from being 7-0. So we have respect for every opponent, but we certainly have a lot of respect for Iowa State and how they do what they do.”
Moving the chains
OU’s offense was 16-for-21 on third down conversions against Kansas after struggling to a 13-for-46 mark across its losses to Kansas State, TCU and Texas.
Having quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who went 29-for-42 with 403 yards and two touchdowns, back from injury certainly helped the Sooners’ offense return to firing on all cylinders.
Some impact plays on third down included running back Eric Gray’s rushes of 14 and 35 yards in the second quarter and catches by Marvin Mims and Theo Wease of 13 and 17 yards, respectively, to move the chains in the third.
“I think it was all about pitching and catching, throwing and catching, guys making plays on the perimeter,” Lebby said. “We had a couple guys make some incredible competitive plays, which was great to see. We're gonna continue to need that moving forward. We had a really good day on third down we're gonna need that on Saturday as well.”
Gabriel also tallied OU’s lone fourth down conversion of the afternoon when he stretched across the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
If there was a third down situation the Sooners wanted back, it would’ve been their last possession of the first half when they failed to score from Kansas’ one yard line. Lebby gave freshman running back Jovantae Barnes a second consecutive shot at a rushing touchdown, but the Jayhawks stuffed him to keep their deficit to two scores.
“I could have done something different and been in maybe a little more spread formation down there on the third down, the second snap, to be able to help us and that was 100% on me,” Lebby said. “(I) wanted to turn and hand the ball to Jovantae and give him another opportunity to go score, and that's what we’re going to live with.
“But at the end of the day, really should have been a little different from a formation standpoint to put some more air in the defense.”
That possession aside, Lebby was pleased with OU’s third down performance and hopes to build on it, but the Sooners will have their work cut out against Iowa State. The Cyclones have allowed only 28 third down conversions on 88 attempts, which is second fewest in the Big 12 and ranks 25th nationally.
Eyes on Hutchinson
While the Cyclones rank last in the Big 12 in yards per game (369.6) and points per game (22.9), they boast weapons such as two-time All-Big 12 First Team wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson and redshirt sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers.
Hutchinson has recorded 67 receptions and five touchdowns this season and he leads the Big 12 in receiving yards with 758 through seven games. The 2020 Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year racked up 114 yards on the Sooners the last time they met in Ames.
“As far as the Iowa State team, we’ve seen a very efficient offense,” Roof said. “The quarterback is efficient. He leads the Big 12 in completions… they don't beat themselves, they stay on schedule and a lot of their games you see a lot of the third and two to fives where you've got to be efficient on those downs and distances and get off the field. So it's a real challenge.”
Roof and OU have faced multiple dangerous weapons at wideout already this season, including TCU’s Quentin Johnston and Texas’ Xavier Worthy.
Oklahoma’s defense kept Johnston at bay as he caught just four passes for 41 yards in the Horned Frogs’ 55-24 win on Oct. 1. Worthy also didn't produce his usual offensive output against the Sooners, as he caught just three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Longhorns’ 49-0 win on Oct. 8. If OU can limit Hutchinson Saturday, it has a good chance to beat Iowa State.
“I don't know that there's things that make (Hutchinson) different from those guys,” Roof said. “Those guys are all really good football players that are exceptionally productive. He's a guy that gets the ball to a lot on all different types of routes, he runs the entire route tree and he's reliable.
“He's tough, he's good after the ball, he breaks tackles. He's a matchup problem. And they do a really good job finding him, targeting him and getting him the football because good things happen for them when he gets the ball.”
