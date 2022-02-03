OU football: Jeff Lebby recruiting, building culture with ‘genuine juice’ in return as Sooners’ offensive coordinator

Jeff Lebby wasted no time after coming to Oklahoma.
The Sooners’ new offensive coordinator signed his compliance and human resources paperwork and instantly went on the recruiting trail. First, a trip to Flower Mound, Texas, awaited.
Lebby coveted four-star 2022 quarterback Nick Evers, who he recruited during his previous job at Mississippi. The 38-year-old coach invited Evers to take an official visit to Norman after he arrived at his home, and garnered a quick commitment from Evers on Dec. 13, just five days after Lebby’s hiring was officially announced by OU on Dec. 8.
However, the Oklahoma graduate, who has returned for his second stint as an OU coach, wasn’t done there. Lebby acquired more for the Sooners’ 2022 class, signing Evers’ friend and freshman-year roommate, four-star receiver Jayden Gibson from Winter Garden, Florida.
And 27 days after being announced, Lebby made his biggest splash, landing Central Florida transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Lebby recruited the Mililani, Hawaii, native to Orlando and coordinated the Golden Knights’ offense in 2019, when then-freshman Gabriel threw for 3,653 yards and 29 touchdowns.
On Wednesday, Lebby spoke for the first time as OU’s offensive coordinator to discuss its 2022 recruiting class. The offensive coordinator has helped bolster Oklahoma’s 2022 class, replace its positional needs with transfers and install a culture in his 56 days on the job.
Lebby contributed to signing four-star running back Jovantae Barnes, who committed at the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game, along with retaining fellow four-star running back Gavin Sawchuk and four-star pass catcher Nicholas Anderson and Kaden Helms, among others.
Lebby and OU coach Brent Venables boasted the Sooners’ “hit-rate” on gaining commitments from players they’ve invited for official visits, noting they’ve missed on just one player that’s stopped by.
Lebby chalked up Oklahoma’s recruiting success since Lincoln Riley’s departure for Southern California to the culture being built in Norman.
“I think the thing I’ve continued to say is genuine juice,” Lebby said. “There’s a lot of fake, fluffy juice out there with guys. But I think when you walk in the building, we really do have genuine juice. We care about young people, we care about the people that we work with every single day, we care about Oklahoma football and we care about the University of Oklahoma.”
Now that Lebby has time to rest after contributing to the Sooners’ No. 8-ranked recruiting class — their highest since 2019 — according to 247Sports, he recapped the process that returned him to coach at his alma mater.
When Venables, the Sooners’ defensive coordinator long ago, contacted Lebby about becoming his first offensive coordinator as a head coach, the former OU graduate assistant from 2002-'06 had one question. He asked for the pen, because he was ready to sign immediately and reunite with a fellow assistant from his first stint in Norman.
“I think I’ve always wanted to be back and have an opportunity to be back,” Lebby said. “I’ve told a lot of people, I’ve got asked to come back to Oklahoma twice (and) I said yes as fast as I could. And that’s the reality of it.”
Lebby's next collegiate job after leaving the Sooners was as an offensive assistant at Baylor from 2008-16. He was then fired by the Bears in 2016 following their sexual assault scandal under head coach Art Briles.
He also is married to Briles' daughter. However, according to Venables, he went through a lengthy vetting process and was determined to be an acceptable hire.
"There was a vetting process done by our administration," Venables said on Thursday. "A lot of interviews, a lot of vetting. Obviously, I've known Jeff for a long time and there's some things that I was aware of for a long time. It's not like the last time I spoke to him was when he was a player and I was a coach at Oklahoma.
"But, felt very good after the vetting process that we are getting somebody of high integrity (and) of high morals that has been about the right stuff. The people where he's worked have nothing but incredible things to say about him."
Although Lebby has his hands full building an offense from scratch without OU’s starting quarterback from last season, Caleb Williams, and its leading rusher in running back Kennedy Brooks, he won’t be using that as an excuse.
Last season, Lebby choreographed an offense at Ole Miss that ranked third nationally in yards per game and fourth in points scored, despite spending just his second season there. At UCF, in just one season as the offensive coordinator in 2019, his unit ranked second nationally in yards and fifth in points scored.
Quick turnarounds aren’t unusual for Lebby and his expectations won’t be scaled back for Gabriel and the Sooners’ unit. Thankfully for Oklahoma, having an experienced quarterback who knows Lebby’s system can help accelerate the process.
“I tell (Gabriel) all the time, we’re in a race against ourselves to be as good as we possibly can be before we get into spring ball,” Lebby said. “... Having (Gabriel), that’s a huge piece of it. But what we’re trying to do is, we want to find ways to get them the (offense) install in pre-spring, spring, summer and fall camp. And I feel like if they’re going to get it four times before we ever step onto the field against UTEP (in our season opener), mentally, we’re going to be in a really good spot.”
Soon, after the Sooners complete their offseason workout regimen with strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt, also in his second stay at OU, Lebby will get his first crack at developing another high-powered offense in the post-Riley era.
“15 years have gone by since I spent my last fall in Norman,” Lebby said. “Humbling for me to be back in this position being the offensive coordinator. Sitting in a great chair. It’s got a lot of history and a ton of tradition.
“I look forward to fighting for every inch every single day to continue to build this thing the right way.”
