OU football: Jeff Lebby gets offense back on track; DaShaun White records first career interception in win

Oklahoma’s offense got back on track with the return of quarterback Dillon Gabriel in a 52-42 win over No. 19 Kansas on Saturday
Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was able to open the playbook up for the first time since the second quarter of the TCU game on Oct. 1 when Gabriel took a shot to the head from Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge.
Against Kansas, OU scored a season-high 52 points and recorded 702 total yards, its most in a conference game since 2018 against Oklahoma State. While Lebby was disappointed in Gabriel’s interception and fumble, he was proud of how his field general practiced and prepared during the week after missing the Sooners loss to Texas on Oct. 8.
“We knew he'd be back all week,” Lebby said. “He was going through protocol, doing all those things, but he felt good and I was proud of the way he played. I hate the turnovers, hate putting our defense in that situation, but man I’m proud of him and how he played.”
Gabriel was slinging the ball early, attempting three straight passes to start the game. Lebby has preached the necessity ofcomplimentary football and the Sooners achieved that Saturday as the pass game successfully opened up the run game.
After Gabriel had the Jayhawks on their heels early, running backs Eric Gray and Jovantae Barnes combined to score four touchdowns in the first half.
“I think the biggest thing is we wanted to take what they gave us,” Lebby said. “We talked all week about Kansas being great against the run, they played with great energy and toughness and that's what you saw from them statistically. They had been really good against the run, we liked our matchups, guys made plays and it was good to get it going that way.”
White improves, makes first career interception
After not playing up to his standards recently, linebacker DaShaun White had a career game against the Jayhawks.
White took ownership of his and the OU defense’s lackluster performances against TCU and Texas and took it upon himself to improve and lead his position group. White finished with a team-leading eight tackles and notched his first career interception.
“It was long overdue,” White said of the pick. “But it felt good and I hope to hell that I can get a lot more.”
White, a fifth-year senior credited the Sooners defense’s ability to play complete football — from the secondary, the linebackers and pass rush, which was able to cause some havoc for the first time in weeks, notching eight tackles for loss and a sack.
“There are still some small things that we’ve definitely got to clean up,” White said. “But I think that, just as a team today, we played team ball. We started fast, that momentum is no joke and I think the last few weeks we've gotten the worst of it.
“I think today we got the best of it… I think that everyone's on the same page, everyone's really excited about the win today and it's just step one, we’ve got to get back. We know what type of team that we can be.”
Stellar offensive line play continues
An underrated positive for OU during the last month has been its offensive line play.
That continued Saturday as Gabriel had plenty of time in the pocket and Oklahoma’s running backs had room to run for most of the game. Gabriel was sacked just once while the Sooners recorded a season-high 298 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.
“They were really good,” Lebby said. “They kept Dillon clean, there were just a couple of instances where we’ve got to be cleaner from a protection standpoint. And then in the run game again, being able to rush for 300 yards against a defense that has been really good against the run, man was really good to see.”
OU played its most complete game from an offensive and defensive standpoint since its 49-14 win over Nebraska on Sept. 17. Offensive lineman Anton Harrison said he was proud of the way the offense and defense put together a complete game behind his unit that has been executing week in and week out all season.
“Every weekend, every Saturday, it was just putting all the pieces together to complement each other,” Harrison said. “Offense and defense, just working together as a team and producing that type of game.”
