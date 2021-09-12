You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts throws 3 touchdown passes, leads Eagles to 32-6 win over Falcons

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts before the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

After being named starter by the Philadelphia Eagles, former Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts began his second NFL season with an impressive showing and a 1-0 start.

In a 32-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Hurts completed 27-of-35 pass attempts for 264 yards and three touchdowns along with 62 rushing yards on seven carries. His first touchdown pass went 18 yards to former Alabama teammate and 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. Hurts also tossed scores to wide recover Jalen Reagor and tight end Dallas Goedert.

Hurts played his lone season at Oklahoma in 2019, finishing second in the Heisman voting after leading the Sooners to a 12-2 record that included a Big 12 Championship. Hurts was drafted No. 53 overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Eagles.

Hurts and the Eagles travel back home to play the San Francisco 49ers at 12 p.m. CT Sunday, Sept. 19 on Fox. 

