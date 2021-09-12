OU football: Jalen Hurts throws 3 touchdown passes, leads Eagles to 32-6 win over Falcons

After being named starter by the Philadelphia Eagles, former Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts began his second NFL season with an impressive showing and a 1-0 start.
In a 32-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Hurts completed 27-of-35 pass attempts for 264 yards and three touchdowns along with 62 rushing yards on seven carries. His first touchdown pass went 18 yards to former Alabama teammate and 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. Hurts also tossed scores to wide recover Jalen Reagor and tight end Dallas Goedert.
Jalen Hurts finds Devonta Smith for the Eagles TD ♨️That Alabama connection(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/rsS3PI1FwA— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2021
Jalen Hurts throws a laser into the endzone ⚡️(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/lX8NR93Rgm— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2021
Jalen Hurts, who just turned 23, becomes the youngest season-opening starter for the Philadelphia Eagles today.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/DsgSnMT7by— Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) September 12, 2021
Hurts played his lone season at Oklahoma in 2019, finishing second in the Heisman voting after leading the Sooners to a 12-2 record that included a Big 12 Championship. Hurts was drafted No. 53 overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Eagles.
Hurts and the Eagles travel back home to play the San Francisco 49ers at 12 p.m. CT Sunday, Sept. 19 on Fox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.