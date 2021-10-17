You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Jadon Haselwood notches hat trick, achieves breakout performance in Sooners’ win over TCU

  • 0
  • 4 min to read
Jadon Haselwood

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the homecoming game against TCU on Oct. 16.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Jadon Haselwood gathered with his offensive teammates Friday night. 

The redshirt sophomore receiver, who had just seven catches in his past three games, was among the players chosen to speak and help the unit find the right mindset before No. 4 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) faced TCU. In the meeting, Haselwood’s only care was about winning, according to coach Lincoln Riley, not his limited touches. 

However, in OU’s 52-31 win Saturday night over the Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2) in Norman, Haselwood snapped a streak of limited opportunities. The 6-foot-3 target garnered 56 yards on six receptions with three touchdowns in front of 84,391 Sooners fans, matching his career total in single-game scores. His three were the most by an Oklahoma receiver since Ceedee Lamb achieved the same feat against Texas in 2019. 

“He’s had opportunities but he hasn’t had a million,” Riley said. “He said he didn’t care. He said, ‘if I’ve gotta block 60 times a game, like whatever, I just want to win.’ I just want to fight for you guys. And it was kind of cool, that all of a sudden when you do that, the ball does find you. And you do make plays because your mind is set on it.”

Haselwood, the former five-star and No. 1 ranked receiver recruit in the nation, played behind first-round pick Lamb as a freshman, and battled a knee injury that kept him out of the Sooners’ first six games last season. 

But in freshman quarterback Caleb Williams’ first career start, in which he threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns on 18-of-23 passing in place of preseason Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler, Haselwood felt something he hasn’t in years. 

“I haven’t had a game like this since I was in high school,” Haselwood said. “I’m very happy. … Tonight was just one of those nights where I was on and I was hot.”

With 20 seconds remaining in the first half, Haselwood used his body to battle the TCU cornerback, before turning and drawing in a back-shoulder pass near the pylon. He secured the catch with one arm, giving Oklahoma a 24-14 lead, but secured more than that. It was Haselwood’s first career touchdown against an FBS team; his previous three came against FCS opponents Missouri State and Western Carolina.

ABC broadcast analyst Kirk Herbstreit said “you can’t defend that'' regarding Haselwood’s catch. Also, Arkansas transfer receiver Mike Woods, who finished with three receptions for 75 yards, said Williams gives them more chances for “50-50 balls,” benefitting Haselwood’s large frame. 

“Every receiver wants that,” Woods said. “We want to go out there and make those ESPN plays. … We tell (quarterbacks)  all the time, ‘just throw that thing up there, we’re gonna go catch it.”

Haselwood recorded just 16 yards on three catches against the Longhorns last week, but delivered key blocks, including one that led to redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks’ 33-yard touchdown run in the final seconds. 

“It was amazing,” Brooks said of Haselwood’s recent performances. “Just him blocking all last week for me, and, just now, seeing him catch the touchdown. I’m so stoked for him. He deserves it. He’s been practicing his tail off.”

Haselwood’s hat trick was three years in the making. He finally delivered a performance that Sooners fans expected when their top-ranked receiver recruit of all time committed in January 2019 at the All-American Bowl. 

As Haselwood and Oklahoma next visit Kansas at 11 a.m. next Saturday, perhaps his breakout performance is the boost the Sooners need to become 8-0 for the first time since 2004. 

“The guys that are ready every single time and the guys that are unselfish and team first, they’re going to be ready when the opportunity comes,” Riley said. “And (then) have a chance to have a huge night like Jadon had tonight.”

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments