OU football: Jadon Haselwood notches hat trick, achieves breakout performance in Sooners’ win over TCU

Jadon Haselwood gathered with his offensive teammates Friday night.
The redshirt sophomore receiver, who had just seven catches in his past three games, was among the players chosen to speak and help the unit find the right mindset before No. 4 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) faced TCU. In the meeting, Haselwood’s only care was about winning, according to coach Lincoln Riley, not his limited touches.
However, in OU’s 52-31 win Saturday night over the Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2) in Norman, Haselwood snapped a streak of limited opportunities. The 6-foot-3 target garnered 56 yards on six receptions with three touchdowns in front of 84,391 Sooners fans, matching his career total in single-game scores. His three were the most by an Oklahoma receiver since Ceedee Lamb achieved the same feat against Texas in 2019.
Williams ➡️ Haselwood ➡️ Another one.#OUDNA x @jadon_haselwood pic.twitter.com/uMDZ8Yubjr— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 17, 2021
Caleb Williams to Jadon Haselwood. 🎯#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/7kP7msLkG9— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 17, 2021
“He’s had opportunities but he hasn’t had a million,” Riley said. “He said he didn’t care. He said, ‘if I’ve gotta block 60 times a game, like whatever, I just want to win.’ I just want to fight for you guys. And it was kind of cool, that all of a sudden when you do that, the ball does find you. And you do make plays because your mind is set on it.”
Haselwood, the former five-star and No. 1 ranked receiver recruit in the nation, played behind first-round pick Lamb as a freshman, and battled a knee injury that kept him out of the Sooners’ first six games last season.
But in freshman quarterback Caleb Williams’ first career start, in which he threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns on 18-of-23 passing in place of preseason Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler, Haselwood felt something he hasn’t in years.
“I haven’t had a game like this since I was in high school,” Haselwood said. “I’m very happy. … Tonight was just one of those nights where I was on and I was hot.”
With 20 seconds remaining in the first half, Haselwood used his body to battle the TCU cornerback, before turning and drawing in a back-shoulder pass near the pylon. He secured the catch with one arm, giving Oklahoma a 24-14 lead, but secured more than that. It was Haselwood’s first career touchdown against an FBS team; his previous three came against FCS opponents Missouri State and Western Carolina.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Caleb Williams with the beautiful back shoulder throw to Jadon Haselwood pushes OU's lead to 24-14.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/G7Pm42CBgx— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 17, 2021
ABC broadcast analyst Kirk Herbstreit said “you can’t defend that'' regarding Haselwood’s catch. Also, Arkansas transfer receiver Mike Woods, who finished with three receptions for 75 yards, said Williams gives them more chances for “50-50 balls,” benefitting Haselwood’s large frame.
“Every receiver wants that,” Woods said. “We want to go out there and make those ESPN plays. … We tell (quarterbacks) all the time, ‘just throw that thing up there, we’re gonna go catch it.”
Haselwood recorded just 16 yards on three catches against the Longhorns last week, but delivered key blocks, including one that led to redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks’ 33-yard touchdown run in the final seconds.
Kennedy Brooks with the touchdown run for Oklahomapic.twitter.com/eZFc7aPLeR— Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) October 9, 2021
“It was amazing,” Brooks said of Haselwood’s recent performances. “Just him blocking all last week for me, and, just now, seeing him catch the touchdown. I’m so stoked for him. He deserves it. He’s been practicing his tail off.”
Haselwood’s hat trick was three years in the making. He finally delivered a performance that Sooners fans expected when their top-ranked receiver recruit of all time committed in January 2019 at the All-American Bowl.
As Haselwood and Oklahoma next visit Kansas at 11 a.m. next Saturday, perhaps his breakout performance is the boost the Sooners need to become 8-0 for the first time since 2004.
“The guys that are ready every single time and the guys that are unselfish and team first, they’re going to be ready when the opportunity comes,” Riley said. “And (then) have a chance to have a huge night like Jadon had tonight.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.