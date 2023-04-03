WATCH: DeMarco Murray on new running backs room, Dasan McCullough on learning defense

OU held its seventh practice of spring camp Monday as year two under Brent Venables continues ahead of the April 22 spring game.
After practice, several team members met with reporters, including DeMarco Murray, Dasan McCullough, Tyler Guyton, Trace Ford and Justin Harrington.
Here are the highlights:
DeMarco Murray on running backs room without Eric Gray
#Sooners running backs coach DeMarco Murray talked Monday about his new position group.Here’s some of what they said: pic.twitter.com/1pG12G75Hn— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) April 4, 2023
Dasan McCullough on learning "Cheetah" position
#Sooners newcomer Dasan McCullough talked Monday about learning the Cheetah position.Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/qqFWTLFspZ— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) April 4, 2023
Tyler Guyton on new opportunity as likely starter
#Sooners OL Tyler Guyton talked about the differences between last spring and this one. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Monday: pic.twitter.com/Fo7vqODgvs— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) April 4, 2023
Trace Ford on transferring from Oklahoma State
#Sooners DE Trace Ford talked about transferring from Oklahoma State after practice on Monday. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/NQd3erRMED— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) April 4, 2023
Justin Harrington on team's focus during offseason
#Sooners DB Justin Harrington talked about spring camp after practice on Monday. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/nCQQYjVx8L— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) April 4, 2023
