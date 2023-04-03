 Skip to main content
WATCH: DeMarco Murray on new running backs room, Dasan McCullough on learning defense

Phil Picciotti and Dasan McCullough

Freshamn linebacker Phil Picciotti and sophomore linebacker Dasan McCullough during the Sooners' spring open practice on Mar. 21

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

OU held its seventh practice of spring camp Monday as year two under Brent Venables continues ahead of the April 22 spring game.

After practice, several team members met with reporters, including DeMarco Murray, Dasan McCullough, Tyler Guyton, Trace Ford and Justin Harrington.

Here are the highlights:

DeMarco Murray on running backs room without Eric Gray

Dasan McCullough on learning "Cheetah" position

Tyler Guyton on new opportunity as likely starter

Trace Ford on transferring from Oklahoma State

Justin Harrington on team's focus during offseason

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

