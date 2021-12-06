OU football: How will the Sooners look offensively, defensively under Brent Venables?

Brent Venables won’t rebuild Oklahoma by himself.
The 50-year-old, who was formally introduced as the Sooners’ head coach on Dec. 6, is looking to reconstruct OU’s coaching staff after Lincoln Riley’s departure to Southern California on Nov. 28. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons, director of football operations Clarke Stroud and director of sports performance Bennie Wylie followed Riley to USC the next day.
Alongside those vacancies, cornerbacks coach Roy Manning is no longer with Oklahoma, and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that outside linebackers and defensive ends coach Jamar Cain is also expected to join Riley’s Trojans. Additionally, the Sooners need a new offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and safeties coach, as Riley and Grinch oversaw those positions while on staff.
Finding suitable replacements will take time, but Venables is ready to get started.
“You prepare yourself for a long time,” Venables said. “Every battle is won before it’s fought.That same kind of mindset (exists) when it comes to staffing, and we're working through that right now. The same with our current staff. There’s some terrific options right here at home and we’re looking at everything, but obviously, we want to do it sooner rather than later. And we’re working aggressively on both fronts.”
Still remaining on the Sooners’ coaching staff, per its online directory, are inside receivers coach Cale Gundy, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux, inside linebackers coach Brian Odom, running backs coach DeMarco Murray and H-backs coach Joe Jon Finley. Thibodeaux, Murray and Finley all played at OU while Venables served as defensive coordinator from 1999-2011.
According to ESPN’s Chris Low, Venables is targeting Mississippi offensive coordinator and quarterback’s coach Jeff Lebby to fill the vacant position at OU. Lebby, a student assistant for the Sooners from 2002-6, is in his second season with Ole Miss and ushered the Rebels’ offense to an SEC-leading 555.5 yards per game in 2020. Finley was Ole Miss’ passing game coordinator and tight ends coach that season.
“Just watch how offenses work today,” Venables said Monday. “Fast paced, mostly everybody’s no huddle or the sugar huddle. … Just because you spread out doesn't mean you have to lose a physical element. And I think it's important, more important than anything else, that you maintain, establish, nourish, enhance, improve (and) have a standard of physicality that goes with whatever scheme that you're implementing.
“I think you have to be known for something, and so I think having a strong identity that has shown it has stood the test of time is important as well.”
Before his current stint at Mississippi, Lebby served in numerous coaching roles at Baylor from 2008-16. He was Southeastern’s offensive coordinator in 2017 and UCF’s quarterbacks coach and play-caller from 2018-19.
While with the Bears, Lebby was named as one of several coaches that failed to act when notified of sexual assault allegations within the university. The scandal led to the terminations of former Baylor President Ken Starr, Athletic Director Ian McCaw and head football coach Art Briles. Lebby is married to Briles’ daughter, Staley. Lebby’s father Mike coached high school football at Sweetwater High School in the 1980s in Texas.
Before returning to Oklahoma, Venables was defensive coordinator at Clemson since 2012. There, he had total control over the Tigers’ defensive schemes and play calling, building the unit into a national powerhouse. Clemson’s defense has ranked among the top 25 every season since 2013, and the Tigers won two national championships during Venables’ tenure.
Despite his recent success at the position, Venables told reporters on that he intends to hire a defensive coordinator for next season and that his main focus is on being the Sooners’ head coach.
“On defense, I believe that it all starts up front,” Venables said. “You’ve got to recruit great players there and develop them. Length and speed, guys that position flexibility is ideal — that helps create additional depth. The way offenses operate, you’d like to build from a package standpoint, not have to get in and out of sub-packages. You want to do it when you want to do it, not when somebody forces you to do it.
“You want people to feel like they’re seeing a lot, but keep it simple. I’m (big on) fundamentals on both sides of the ball, not trying to out trick when it’s all said and done. I love deception. I love deception on both sides, but at the end of the day, it comes down to fundamentals and physicality. Guys playing with uncommon effort, and I think those got to be non-negotiables.”
