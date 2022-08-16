OU football: How T.D. Roof’s season-ending injury impacts linebackers; position battles at offensive line, running back

Linebacker T.D. Roof suffered a biceps injury that will require season-ending surgery, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables announced after practice on Tuesday.
Roof had recorded 142 tackles — 16 for loss — and six sacks in his career across four schools and was battling for a starting spot with Oklahoma prior to his injury. He could potentially receive a medical redshirt for a seventh season if he wanted to return, but it’s unclear if he’ll accept given the physical toll he’s taken at previous stops.
“We'll look at what all the options are,” Venables said. “He's been through a lot, been at multiple schools and nothing's been easy for him, so we'll see. We'll give him all kinds of opportunities based on where his heart is, and after cooler heads sometimes prevail. And so we'll give him another day or two before we figure all that out.”
Roof, the son of Sooners defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ted Roof, announced his transfer to OU from Appalachian State on Jan. 7. Norman is the sixth-year senior’s fourth collegiate stop following Georgia Tech, Indiana and three seasons at Appalachian State. The 5-foot-11, 204-pounder played for his father at Georgia Tech and Appalachian State.
Without Roof, fifth-year DaShaun White, senior David Ugwoegbu and sophomore Danny Stutsman will continue to lead the linebacker group.
White showed flexibility last season with nine starts at middle linebacker and two at weakside while Ugwoegbu has mostly played middle the last two seasons, making seven starts. Stutsman emerged as a freshman, playing on the weak side in 10 games.
“It’s a group that really cares,” Venables said. “They want to be good. … I like the versatility of DaShaun and Danny's done a great job playing a couple of positions as well. … David's invested a lot in this program. He's worked incredibly hard to develop to be a linebacker and I love his improvement.
“Them as a group, it's not really deep right now, but I've seen those guys just grow and grow and grow, get better and better, more comfortable. And again, as we've said it many times, they gotta be the heart and soul of the defense. And so it's been a group that I've been really pleased with from a consistency standpoint, showing up every day, and again improving from when we started camp to where we're at right now.”
Major practicing well, Thompson returns
Just over two weeks into fall camp, Venables says he feels ‘incredibly good’ about the running backs room.
“I love the group, they're a group that has shown up everyday and have stayed healthy,” Venables said. “A great competition, love our depth there. A lot of physicality, we’ve got game breaking strength and speed, guys know how to make plays in space, stick their face in there and (pass protect).”
The position group is led by returning senior Eric Gray and redshirt junior Marcus Major, and includes transfers Bentavious Thompson from Central Florida and Tawee Walker from Palomar College. Talented freshmen Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk are also in the mix to contribute.
Venables said Major has especially impressed early in camp. The Oklahoma City native and former four-star recruit played in just six games last season after being academically ineligible for the first half of the year.
“Marcus is having his best couple of weeks since we’ve been here,” Venables said. “(Running backs coach DeMarco) Murray will be the first one to tell you that he’s practicing the best and showing up with the right mindset more than he has at any time since he's been here.”
While Venables said Thompson was dealing with a hamstring injury during the first week of camp, he’s healthy now and is getting back into the flow of practice. The first-year coach said he expects the UCF transfer to play a role in the offense this season.
“They’re smart guys,” Venables said. “They’re very competitive, we have a really excellent group of running backs.”
Guyton, freshmen impressing on O-line
Venables commented on the continued improvement of Oklahoma’s offensive line on Tuesday.
The Sooners’ starting line will likely consist of Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris at tackle, with returning starters Andrew Raym and Chris Murray occupying the interior spots alongside Cal transfer McKade Mettauer.
Robert Congel will likely back up the interior, while Texas Christian transfer Tyler Guyton and freshmen Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton should contribute at tackle.
“Just continuity and toughness and physically and playing together better,” Venables said of improvement he’s seen in the group since the start of fall camp. “I really like where we’re (at). We feel like we’ve got nine guys that can play winning football. Not just they can get in there in an emergency.”
Venables also confirmed junior center Andrew Raym suffered an ankle injury that kept him out of the spring game in April. The ailment was previously undisclosed. Raym is back healthy for fall camp and will look to solidify himself at center after trading time with Congel last season.
Two of the biggest surprises during the first two weeks of camp have been Guyton, who stands at a hulking 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, and the freshman duo of Taylor and Sexton.
“We like where they’re at right now,” Venables said.
Morris, a second-year Tennessee transfer widely expected to start at either tackle position, received perhaps Venables’ highest praise.
“He’s playing his best football,” Venables said.
Venables still wants the group to improve before OU’s opener against UTEP on Sept. 3, though he and his staff feel confident in the offensive line’s growth.
“We’ve still got plenty of things we got to continue to improve,” Venables said. “And show up everyday with the right mindset and our best players got to show up every day and play at a really high level.
“But we feel, without question, better than what we were in the course of the spring.”
