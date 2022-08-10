OU football: How L’Damian Washington earned Brent Venables, players’ trust to become Sooners' interim receivers coach

Within five minutes of meeting L’Damian Washington, Brent Venables knew the former standout Missouri receiver was a legitimate, budding coach.
“You're going, ‘Whoa, that guy's the real deal,’” Venables said of meeting Washington before hiring him in January. “Just full of life, got an amazing testimony. He's very real, he's very honest, high energy, sharp. Articulate, and easy with the players. Very easy. But he's honest with them. Not the buddy, he's honest with them.”
Now, Venables is relying on Washington to maximize the gifts he saw in that first meeting as he ascends from offensive analyst to Sooners receivers coach. Washington takes over after former receivers coach Cale Gundy, an Oklahoma assistant since 1999 and an old OU quarterback, read a “racially charged” word from a player’s iPad during a film session last week.
Gundy resigned Sunday, and Venables said although there has been interest in the receivers coach job from outside the program, this close to the season isn’t an optimal time for coaches to be “shopping themselves around.”
Venables also said his priority is to “do what’s best for the players.” Washington was an obvious choice for continuity, since he was working as Gundy’s assistant and has developed rapport with the Sooners’ receivers. There’s belief in OU’s head coach and locker room that Washington will make the best of a less-than-ideal situation.
“He's already had incredible relationships built with these guys and trust — a really deep understanding of who they are as young men, certainly their skill sets and their strengths and weaknesses, things like that,” Venables said. “He's incredibly bright and smart, articulate, but he's got deep trust with these guys.”
“And when I announced to the team that on an interim basis, however long that is, that he would be stepping in to help us out there and be the receivers coach, the players were excited for him and this opportunity. As you know, he's got this amazing story, a very inspiring story of how he got here, and so I'm really excited to see. I think he'll really blossom right here in this role.”
Washington, 31, has battled adversity since he was 6, when his father was murdered in their hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana. Later, his mother died from a stroke and his best friend was killed in the same year, so his older brother became his legal guardian. Given those trials, he’s uniquely positioned to handle his present situation.
He came to OU recommended by tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley, who worked with him at Missouri, as well as offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and analyst Jon Cooper. Venables also vetted Washington with former Tigers coach Gary Pinkel and current coach Eliah Drinkwitz before bringing him to Norman. Washington played at Mizzou from 2010-13, tallying 1,735 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
He went on to 11 different NFL, CFL, XFL and AAF teams before entering coaching at the junior high level, then becoming receivers coach at Southern University in 2021. While his resume isn’t chock-full, his experiences are still valuable and applicable to coaching OU’s wideouts. He also benefited from having eight months to learn the Sooners’ offensive system.
“He's very comfortable in that role,” Venables said. “Just got a real knack and very natural from a leadership standpoint. Got a lot of toughness to him. He's got a bright light inside of him. He's full of life, but he's very convicted about who he is as a coach and in the relationships that he's built, which I think is critical.”
Venables has seen Washington’s strong relationship building play out in how the receivers have rallied around Washington since the Gundy incident.
Marvin Mims, Drake Stoops and Theo Wease have continued to lead as the oldest and most experienced in the room, Venables said. Jalil Farooq has stepped up after his late-season success last year. Freshmen Jayden Gibson, Nick Anderson and Gavin Freeman and transfers J.J. Hester and L.V. Bunkley-Shelton have shown maturity beyond their age, too.
“That's one of our strongest position groups on the team,” Venables said. “...The leadership of that group has really taken them to a great place, and through five practices they've made a lot of really good, strong competitive plays.”
In managing that group as fall camp continues, Washington will have ample assistance. Former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells, hired as a support staffer in March, will help, and brings the experience of coaching receivers in past stops at Navy and New Mexico. Former Sooners receiver Nick Basquine, a Norman native who played at OU from 2014-19, has also joined Venables’ staff.
But ultimately, Venables sees Washington’s opportunity as similar to his own journey, when legendary Kansas State coach Bill Snyder first hired him as an interim coach, giving him an opportunity he couldn’t squander.
“I never looked over my shoulder once, and that's my expectation of Coach Washington,” Venables said. “He'll do an amazing job. And so how we address it moving forward, it'll be just something we'll continue to evaluate and the staff will step up and help out in any way that we have to.
“But I'm really excited about his energy and his passion for the game, passion for young people.”
