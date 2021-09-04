OU football: How Joe Castiglione, Troy Dannen's May conversation led to Sooners-Tulane flip to Norman

Back in May, Joe Castiglione and Troy Dannen were already conversing about the OU-Tulane matchup.
Castiglione and Dannen, athletics directors of the Sooners and the Green Wave, respectively, considered a contingency plan should weather disrupt the season opener between the two schools.
Three months later, the contingency was needed in wake of Hurricane Ida, which hit the Louisiana coast on Aug. 29. The duo has known each other since planning OU-Tulane in the schools’ first-ever meeting in 2017, which resulted in a 56-14 win for the Sooners. Castiglione and Dannen’s discussion prior to the Green Wave moving to Birmingham, Alabama, due to the near-Category 5 storm, was beneficial.
“It’s been, quite candidly, about as textbook as you could ask for, given the wide range of things,” Castiglione said of the process leading up to Saturday’s game being moved from New Orleans to Norman. “Troy Dannen has been an outstanding communicator (and) very proactive. He was keeping me updated as often as necessary as things were changing in the greater New Orleans area.
The initial phone call was sparked by the rise in COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, in addition to potential weather events. It wasn’t until three or four weeks before the game, according to Castiglione, that he and Dannen started to take the storm as a serious deterrent. Castiglione also said the National Weather Service on OU’s campus was vital in tracking the hurricane.
“I’ve talked to Joe more than I’ve talked to my wife the past 14 days,” Dannen said. “He’s done everything we’ve asked and I think we’ve done everything he’s asked that needed to be done.”
Both Castiglione and Dannen said there was a chance the game wasn’t going to be played before moving it on Monday. Dannen said the option came down to either playing the game in Norman, or not playing it at all, and that it was also an “internal decision” made by Tulane. The Green Wave made sure players and their families were on board with playing, after also assessing the damage on campus.
“We understood what the damage was and that it was catastrophic,” Dannen said. “But not catastrophic in loss of life or catastrophic in a way that maybe Katrina was catastrophic to the city. We knew we could play at that point in time.”
Dannen spoke to media from Birmingham, Alabama, where approximately 250 student athletes are located, including seven in-season sports. Like Castiglione and Dannen’s seamless transition to Norman, Dannen and Tulane’s move to Birmingham was simple.
According to Green Wave coach Willie Fritz and Dannen, the school created a 25-page book after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 detailing its contingency plan, which was used for Hurricane Isaac in 2012. Dannen said Tulane has contracts with the Sheraton Hotel they stay in, along with the buses they use to go to Birmingham each season, whether those agreements are used or not.
Tulane will receive the net proceeds from ticket sales, and OU even painted the Green Wave on the field for the game. But according to Castiglione, for stat-recording purposes, the game counts as a home game for Oklahoma.
Castiglione declined to mention what uniforms the Sooners would wear, but Dannen announced the Green Wave would wear their baby-blue alternates, opening the door for OU to wear their crimson home jerseys as the technical road team.
Staffing presented one of the biggest challenges of moving the game to Norman just five days before kickoff. In wake of a worker shortage due to the quick turnaround and Labor Day weekend. OU closed off its upper-deck seating and opted for the lower-bowl sections only, for what’s estimated to be approximately 40,000 fans, according to Dannen.
“Even Oklahoma has staffing issues,” Dannen said. “Which is why they’re only open in the lower bowl this week. … It’s not a game where you’re expecting a capacity crowd.”
The Green Wave also suffered a substantial economic fallback due to the game being moved out of New Orleans. OU’s 2024 matchup with Tulane will stay in Norman despite the 2021 game being moved.
“It’s a financial hit,” Dannen said. “We still have not resolved the refund situation and how we’re going to handle that yet at our stadium. We had very few single-game tickets sold for season-ticket holders for this game. So how are we going to refund partial season tickets? Is it going to be like (the COVID-19 pandemic) where we’re going to ask folks to either take a credit or donate to try and minimize the implications?”
But the financial considerations are last on Dannen’s mind. He’s just excited the game is on, while thinking about what’s best for Tulane’s student-athletes, family and coaches. Thanks to Castiglione and Dannen’s conversation in May the teams will play on.
“We booked hotel rooms in Norman over the weekend, just in case,” Dannen said. “We had our plane ready, just in case. And after we saw the aftermath, (of the storm) we knew that we could play, and that we should play.”
