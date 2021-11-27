You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Highlights from the Sooners' 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 5 min to read
Mario Williams

Freshman wide receiver Mario Williams barely misses a catch during the Bedlam game against No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

STILLWATER — No. 10 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) fell to No. 7 Oklahoma State (11-1, 8-1) 37-33 on Saturday night in Stillwater.

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, although the Sooners failed to score an offensive touchdown in the second half.

Here's highlights from the Bedlam loss:

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

