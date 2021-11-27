OU football: Highlights from the Sooners' 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — No. 10 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) fell to No. 7 Oklahoma State (11-1, 8-1) 37-33 on Saturday night in Stillwater.
Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, although the Sooners failed to score an offensive touchdown in the second half.
Here's highlights from the Bedlam loss:
Big pass play by Williams to Jeremiah Hall has the Sooners deep in OSU territory. pic.twitter.com/x9CMKMZCbT— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 28, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Caleb Williams hits Brian Darby to tie the game at 7. 😤#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/JIdmJV7Fph— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 28, 2021
The Throw. 🔥The Catch. 🔥#OUDNA x @CALEBcsw x @austin_stogner pic.twitter.com/gY9ArF1CNC— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 28, 2021
Big play by Nik Bonitto on 3rd down to force the field goal. pic.twitter.com/xKsywYLVai— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 28, 2021
WOODI. 😤 pic.twitter.com/8uP2MP26fw— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 28, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨What a throw by Caleb Williams. What a catch by Brayden Willis. 😤#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/4RyFn38qsF— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 28, 2021
Caleb Williams making it happen on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/ROVQTwHvnw— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 28, 2021
PERRION WINFREY. 😤 pic.twitter.com/omex2yOU1J— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 28, 2021
OMG what a blast by Turk.Trevon West with the coverage pressure and Justin Broiles in the right place at the right time.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Sot82ItxU0— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 28, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.