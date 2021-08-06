OU football: Heightened COVID-19 precautions, roster update, center battle expectations on 1st day of fall camp

Oklahoma began fall camp on Friday ahead of a 2021 season in which the Sooners are considered a legitimate national championship contender.
Head coach Lincoln Riley, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and 10 key players addressed reporters at local media day Thursday ahead of their first preseason practice Friday. Riley discussed roster moves, health updates and position battles while touching on his team’s increased COVID-19 precautions amid a spike in Delta variant cases.
Here are five takeaways from OU’s preseason media day:
COVID-19 precautions
Reporters were required to wear masks during Thursday’s media day despite the university at large not issuing a mask mandate. While Riley and Grinch did their conferences in person, yet socially distanced, player breakouts were precautionarily conducted over Zoom.
That appears the likely setup for the near future as the Sooners look to ward off the pervasive delta variant of COVID-19. Player health and availability becomes all the more important this fall, as teams could potentially forfeit games if they don’t have enough eligible players to compete.
“We all, I think, felt like this was over, getting close to being over and it’s not over and so we are still taking a lot of precautions,” Riley said. “They’re different with our vaccinated versus our unvaccinated players. I commend our team, I think we’ve done a great job up to this point of getting a high, high percentage of our building vaccinated, and so we’re in a really good place there.
“But at the same time, it’s gonna be a factor this season. Just like last year it’s gonna be something we’re gonna have to overcome, use to our advantage. We’re gonna have to be aware of, try to be in front of and so we’re certainly not taking it for granted or taking it lightly right now.”
Trevon West returns, Ethan Lane recovering
Riley reported almost the entire roster is healthy entering fall camp. That’s a good sign for the Sooners, especially in the case of senior safety Pat Fields, OU’s lone defensive captain in 2020, who missed spring practice after a minor surgical procedure.
Redshirt freshman long snapper Ethan Lane is recovering from a knee issue, but he’s the lone player Riley revealed to be injured. Meanwhile, another player who has been battling non-physical ailment has returned to the fold.
Sophomore receiver Trevon West, who played in eight games for OU last year, had previously entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Feb. 16. In lieu of finding a new destination, he chose to return to the Sooners. West caught four passes for 59 yards last fall — all in his collegiate debut during Oklahoma’s season opener against Missouri State.
“He dealt with some personal things this spring, but he'll be back with us and ready to go, and so (we’re) excited to have him back in our program,” Riley said. “(He’s) a very promising young player that did some nice things for us last year on the field, so (we’re) excited to have Tre back."
Chris Murray, Andrew Raym, others continue center battle
Oklahoma entered spring practice auditioning five players for its starting center position. Chris Murray, Andrew Raym, Robert Congel, Nate Anderson and Ian McIver have been battling to replace perennial all-American Creed Humphrey, who was selected by Kansas City in April’s NFL draft.
As the summer winds down, the Sooners still haven’t decided who the alpha is among the pack. Riley said offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh will continue to experiment with all five contenders as fall camp ensues.
“It’s a vital part of our offense, it always has been,” Riley said. “One, we put a lot on that position mentally. We really rely on that position to have us in the right calls and to be able to handle all that we do. We do a lot offensively compared to most places. We’re pretty demanding there, so I don’t think it’s a coincidence when you look back and just about every center that’s played for us is either playing in the NFL or they’ve coached for us.
“We’re gonna look at several of those guys there and just where we stand, but it’s interesting just because we’ve got four guys that have played and done it, so that’s a really positive thing for us.”
Theo Wease and Jadon Haselwood healthy and hungry
Former five-star receivers Theo Wease and Jadon Haselwood entered their OU careers with enormous hype as part of a strong 2019 recruiting class that included starting quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Wease registered 530 yards and four touchdowns last fall but missed part of spring practice with an undisclosed leg injury that put him in a cast. Haselwood amassed just 65 receiving yards last fall and only played in three games due to at first a knee injury and then other unspecified reasons.
However, now fully healthy, the duo is expected to positively impact OU’s receiving corps. The Sooners also boast sophomore standout Marvin Mims, Arkansas transfer Mike Woods, fan-favorite Drake Stoops and highly touted freshmen Mario Williams and Cody Jackson.
“You feel like the table’s set for them,” Riley said of Wease and Haselwood. “I mean you do, and I give the two kids credit, they’ve worked hard. I think they’ve sensed the opportunity that they have right now. … You can kind of feel some things starting to line up for these guys and now they've gotta go do it. But everything I've seen of those two up to this point, I would be surprised if they don’t.”
Danny Stutsman, other freshman defenders standing out
Freshman linebacker Danny Stutsman from Orlando didn’t enroll early for spring practice with the Sooners, but he’s all the rage ahead of fall camp. H-back Austin Stogner noticed the three-star prospect’s intensity in workouts, while defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Stutsman’s determined to “win every sprint” in practice.
Stutsman’s not the only young defensive player generating buzz ahead of the 2020 season though. Freshman outside linebacker Clayton Smith, cornerback Latrell McCutchin and defensive end Ethan Downs were among a slew of others highlighted Thursday.
“I think of (freshman defensive back) Billy Bowman in particular, and I think of Billy as much as any,” Grinch said. “He came in physically ready in a lot of ways, possesses tremendous athleticism, and then to see a young guy in the program immediately take to the weight program. … To see a guy that you already feel is kind of ahead in terms of what a freshman walking through the door typically is and see what he's done is exciting.
“A guy like (freshman safety) Jordan Mukes, as you come in, is a limited football (player) in his past as a defensive back and a guy that you attach kind of the word ‘project’ to in some ways. (He’s) a lot further along, and give those guys at Choctaw High School a lot of credit. He’s a lot further along than we anticipated, and some of that is because you didn’t get a chance to go see him every day, or some of these visits that we otherwise would’ve during that class. … But it’s a good group to work with.”
