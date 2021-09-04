OU football: Gabe Brkic ties NCAA record, breaks program mark for 50-yard field goals in a game

OU kicker Gabe Brkic tied the NCAA record with three field goals from over 50 yards out in Saturday's season opener against Tulane.
Brkic also broke the program record for 50 yard kicks in a game, as no Sooners player before him had ever made more than one in the contest. After opening the day with a 26-yard kick in the second quarter, Brkic converted attempts of 51 and 56 yards before the half.
Then, Brkic split the uprights with a 55-yarder in the third quarter. Strangely, in the fourth quarter, he missed from 31 yards out.
A Lou Groza Award finalist in 2020, Brkic made 20 of his 26 field goal tries last season while hitting all 49 of his extra point attempts. He is already on the Groza Award watch list for the 2021 season.
The following is The Daily's recurring live blog about Oklahoma football program records set or broken by players during the 2021 season. Follow along to see OU's historic accomplishments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.