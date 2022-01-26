OU football: Full list of Sooners’ on-field coaching assistants under Brent Venables

Since being named Oklahoma’s next head coach on Dec. 5, Brent Venables has been hard at work filling out his assistant coaching staff.
A former OU and Clemson defensive coordinator, Venables returned to Norman and accepted his dream job following Lincoln Riley’s departure to become head coach at Southern California. In his leave, Riley poached five Sooners assistants for his Trojans staff.
Ex-Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons, linebackers coach Brian Odom, cornerbacks coach Roy Manning and strength and conditioning coach Bennie Wiley all followed Riley to Los Angeles. Meanwhile, former OU defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux and defensive ends coach Jamar Cain found new homes at SMU and LSU, respectively.
In response, Venables retained four offensive coaches from Riley’s regime and rebuilt the rest of his staff with seven new hires. Some of the new coaches have previous ties to Norman, aligning with the prevailing nostalgia that has emanated from Venables return and hearkened back to when he helped Oklahoma win its last national championship in 2000. Others followed Venables from Clemson, where he became the highest paid assistant coach in college football and cultivated one of the last decade’s most dominant defenses.
Ahead of spring practice and preparations for the 2022 season, here’s a roundup of the Sooners’ on-field assistant coaching staff:
Offense
Jeff Lebby: offensive coordinator, quarterbacks
Lebby was named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Dec. 10 after a two-year stint at Mississippi.
Under Lebby, the Rebels ranked in the top four nationally in yards per game, averaging over 506 in 2021, and over 555 in 2020. The 38-year-old graduated from OU in 2007, where he played on the offensive line before suffering a career-ending injury that transitioned him into a student assistant role.
Before joining the staff at Ole Miss, Lebby coordinated the offense at Central Florida in 2019 and ranked second nationally, averaging over 540 yards per game. He also mentored quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who transferred to Oklahoma on Jan. 3.
Since arriving in Norman, Lebby has made significant progress in the quarterback's room after Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler entered the transfer portal. Lebby landed Gabriel, signed 2022 four-star recruit Nick Evers and landed a commitment from 2023 four-star prospect Jackson Arnold.
Cale Gundy, wide receivers
Gundy is entering his 24th season with the Sooners after serving as their interim offensive coordinator for their 47-32 win over Oregon at the Alamo Bowl in December.
Gundy coached Oklahoma’s running backs for 16 years before becoming the inside receivers coach in 2015 and he retained that role until last season. Now, he will oversee the entire receiver's room, while also serving as an assistant head coach.
Gundy, who was an OU quarterback from 1990-93, is one of five alums among the Sooners’ on-field assistant coaches. He was a graduate assistant at OU in 1994 before heading to Alabama Birmingham as an offensive coach from 1995-98.
The Midwest City, native is Oklahoma’s all-time leader in wins by any coach or player with 266 total victories.
DeMarco Murray, running backs
For the third consecutive season, Murray, a former Oklahoma standout, will helm the running backs room.
Murray was retained by Venables and Lebby despite concerns he might follow Riley to Los Angeles. And although Riley departed for the USC job, Murray garnered a pair of 2022 four-star running backs in Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes.
The Las Vegas native started his post-playing career as the running backs coach at Arizona for one season before returning to Norman. He mentored 2021 NFL Draft pick Rhamondre Stevenson and aided Kennedy Brooks, who garnered a career-high 1,253 rushing yards in 2021.
Murray is Oklahoma’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards with 6,718, and touchdowns with 65. Murray was then drafted in the third round of the NFL draft by Dallas before running for over 7,000 yards in his career. He spent time with the Cowboys, Philadelphia and Tennessee during his seven-year career.
Joe Jon Finley, tight ends
Finley will embark on his second season as an OU assistant in 2022, however, it won’t be his first under Lebby.
Finley was college roommates with Lebby at Oklahoma, but also spent time as the passing-game coordinator and tight ends coach at Ole Miss in 2020 — Lebby’s first season as coordinator in Oxford. He was also an offensive analyst at Baylor in 2015, and crossed paths with Lebby while he was running backs coach.
A former Sooners standout at tight end, Finley finished his playing career with 62 catches for 775 yards and 10 touchdowns. Then, he spent five seasons in the NFL with San Francisco, Detroit and Carolina.
The 36-year-old has also coached at Texas A&M and Missouri, where he was also the tight ends coach. Finley will coach a tight ends room that returns redshirt senior Brayden Willis and adds Missouri transfer Daniel Parker along with freshmen Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn.
Bill Bedenbaugh, offensive line
Bedenbaugh, OU’s second-longest tenured assistant behind Gundy, enters his 10th season in 2022. Early reports suggested the 49-year-old was following Riley to USC, however, Bedenbaugh stayed in Norman and was retained by Venables and Lebby.
Before joining OU’s staff, Bedenbaugh served as the offensive line coach at Power Five schools West Virginia, Arizona and Texas Tech. During his tenure, Bedenbaugh has produced some of the nation’s best lineman. He has coached eight NFL draft picks and guided the 2018 Sooners offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s best unit.
As a player, Bedenbaugh was a four-year starter at Iowa Wesleyan from 1991-94 under then-head coach Mike Leach, who now helms Mississippi State.
Under Bedenbaugh, Oklahoma returns starters Chris Murray, Anton Harrison and Andrew Raym from the 2021 season. But, the Sooners lost three-year starters Tyrese Robinson and Marquis Hayes, who declared for the NFL draft. Bedenbaugh helped bolster the departures with the additions of Cal transfer McKade Mettaur and TCU transfer Tyler Guyton.
Jerry Schmidt, strength and conditioning
Schmidt left the Sooners after 18 seasons in 2017 for the same job at Texas A&M. But after Schmidt’s four-year tenure with the Aggies, Oklahoma will be ‘messin’ with Schmidt-y’ once again.
The 59-year-old’s hiring was officially announced on Dec. 17. He became famous among OU fans after former receiver Malcolm Kelly’s locker room freestyle following the 2006 Big 12 Championship win, in which Kelly coined the famous phrase about the gruff conditioning coach’s summer workouts.
Schmidt has trained seven Heisman Trophy winners during his career, including Oklahoma greats Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Sam Bradford and Jason White. He’s also coached 30 NFL first-round picks.
Schmidt has spent time at Florida, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State and is a three-time national champion.
Defense
Ted Roof: defensive coordinator, linebackers
Roof was hired by Venables on Dec. 10 after spending the 2021 season as a defensive analyst at Clemson and brings 35 years of coaching experience to OU.
Before that, Roof spent the 2020 season as defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt — one of seven different FBS schools he coordinated defensively prior to coming to Norman. The 58-year-old also served as defensive coordinator at his alma mater Georgia Tech (twice), Duke, Minnesota, Auburn, Central Florida, Penn State, North Carolina State and Appalachian State.
Roof was with Auburn in 2011 when the Tigers won the BCS National Championship, although his unit finished 80th nationally in total defense that season. He also garnered head coaching experience when he helmed Duke from 2004-07, but he produced a dismal 6-45 record before he was fired.
In instructing the Sooners’ linebackers next season, Roof will also have the chance to coach his son, T.D. Roof, who transferred to OU on Jan. 7. The father-son duo was previously together at Georgia Tech and Appalachian State.
Todd Bates: co-defensive coordinator, defensive tackles
Bates was announced to OU’s staff on Jan. 4, bringing him to Norman after he worked for Venables at Clemson since 2017. The 38-year-old former Tigers recruiting coordinator and defensive tackles coach was named Rivals’ recruiter of the year in 2019.
During his five seasons at Clemson, Bates’ defensive linemen led the country with 235 sacks and 565 tackles for loss while playing a pivotal role in the Tigers’ 2018 national championship. Bates pupils Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Farrell and Austin Bryant were all selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Prior to Clemson, Bates spent three seasons as defensive line coach at Jacksonville State, helping the Gamecocks to a 33-6 record and a 2015 FCS championship game appearance. The Heflin, Alabama, native played defensive tackle at Alabama from 2001-04, and spent two seasons after that with the Tennessee Titans before injuries ended his playing career.
Since arriving at OU, Bates already landed Tulane transfer defensive lineman Jeffrey Johnson, who will likely start at nose guard for the Sooners next season.
Jay Valai: co-defensive coordinator, cornerbacks and nickelbacks
Valai was hired on Jan. 11 following a one-year stint at Alabama in which he helped the Crimson Tide to an SEC championship and national championship game appearance.
Formerly an All-Big Ten defensive back at Wisconsin, Valai began his coaching career in 2016 as a defensive quality control coach at Georgia. He held the same role with Kansas City in the NFL during the 2018 season before becoming Rutgers’ cornerbacks coach in 2019.
Following his year with the Scarlet Knights, Valai was hired as Texas’ cornerbacks coach for the 2020 season. He parlayed that into a job in Tuscaloosa, where he helped a Crimson Tide defense that ranked No. 7 nationally in yards per game allowed and No. 18 in scoring defense last season.
The Euless, Texas native has already strengthened his position group since arriving in Norman, adding Wyoming cornerback transfer C.J. Coldon and former North Carolina defensive back Trey Morrison.
Brandon Hall, safeties
A Newcastle native, Hall was formerly an OU assistant from 1998-2005 before he was hired as Northern Iowa’s linebackers coach in 2006. He returned to the Sooner State one season later, serving as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Broken Arrow High School in 2007.
From 2008-10, Hall joined Division II Central Oklahoma’s staff as co-Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, then reunited with the Sooners as a defensive quality control coach in 2011. Departing Norman again, Hall spent 2012 as safeties coach at Arkansas State, then became a defensive quality control coach at Auburn in 2013.
For most of 2014-17, Hall worked alongside Bates at Jacksonville State, where he was defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He left the Gamecocks for Troy in 2018 and has served the Trojans in a variety of roles since, among them special teams coach, outside linebackers coach, safeties coach, defensive coordinator and interim head coach at the end of last season.
Hall has his work cut out for him in replacing three-year starting safeties Pat Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell next season, but he has added depth to the room in Louisville transfer Kani Walker and Morrison, a super-utility back.
Miguel Chavis, defensive ends
Chavis was hired on Dec. 17, following Venables from Clemson where he played defensive line from 2007-10, tallying 71 career tackles. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and was with Kansas City in 2013.
For the last five seasons, Chavis had been a player development coach for the Tigers, and assisted Bates with Clemson’s four defensive linemen who were drafted in 2019. After arriving in Norman, Chavis bolstered his position group with Hawaii transfer Jonah La’ulu.
