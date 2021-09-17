You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Freshman Latrell McCutchin listed as co-starter on Sooners' updated depth chart ahead of Nebraska game

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Latrell McCutchin

Freshman cornerback Latrell McCutchin attempts to make a tackle during the game against Tulane on Sept. 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Freshman cornerback Latrell McCutchin is listed as a co-starter with redshirt sophomore Woodi Washington in Oklahoma's latest updated depth chart released Friday.

McCutchin, a former four-star recruit and No. 4 ranked cornerback in the nation, per Rivals, made his first career start against Western Carolina on Sept. 11. The Austin native has two tackles this season.

Across from McCutchin and Washington, sophomore cornerbacks D.J. Graham and junior Jaden Davis are also listed as co-starters. McCutchin started last week over Graham and Davis, but will likely assume Washington's role this week, as Washington is doubtful with an undisclosed injury.

The latest depth chart change comes ahead of the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Game of the Century between OU and Nebraska on Saturday. The Sooners and Cornhuskers will kick off at 11 a.m. CT at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments