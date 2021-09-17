OU football: Freshman Latrell McCutchin listed as co-starter on Sooners' updated depth chart ahead of Nebraska game

Freshman cornerback Latrell McCutchin is listed as a co-starter with redshirt sophomore Woodi Washington in Oklahoma's latest updated depth chart released Friday.
Latrell McCutchin (@bil_trell) now listed as a co-starter at cornerback for the #Sooners on the latest depth chart. Not shocking after he made his first career start last week; he's looked sharp over the season's first couple of games. pic.twitter.com/oMaiXiU0Do— Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) September 17, 2021
McCutchin, a former four-star recruit and No. 4 ranked cornerback in the nation, per Rivals, made his first career start against Western Carolina on Sept. 11. The Austin native has two tackles this season.
Across from McCutchin and Washington, sophomore cornerbacks D.J. Graham and junior Jaden Davis are also listed as co-starters. McCutchin started last week over Graham and Davis, but will likely assume Washington's role this week, as Washington is doubtful with an undisclosed injury.
The latest depth chart change comes ahead of the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Game of the Century between OU and Nebraska on Saturday. The Sooners and Cornhuskers will kick off at 11 a.m. CT at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
